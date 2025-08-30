Chelsea 2-0 Fulham: Josh King sees goal controversially disallowed by VAR before Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez fire hosts to victory

Fulham saw Josh King's opener controversially ruled out by VAR against Chelsea before his side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

King thought he had given his side the lead in the 21st minute when he cut inside the box and tucked his effort into the bottom corner, only to see his celebrations cut short by referee Rob Jones.

Jones was instructed by Michael Salisbury on VAR to review footage of Rodrigo Muniz's contact with Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up to King's goal.

Shortly before the 18-year-old was played through and raced into the Chelsea penalty area, Muniz had shielded the ball and stepped on the foot of Chalobah.

After reviewing the pitchside monitor, Jones addressed the Stamford Bridge crowd to confirm the goal had been disallowed due to the "careless challenge" made by Muniz on Chalobah.

"Unbelievable decision, unbelievable," said Fulham boss Marco Silva in his post-match press conference. "I am not in the best mood to [talk about it] but it was unbelievable how the goal was disallowed."

When asked if he had spoken to the referee after full-time about the decision to disallow the goal, Silva added: "No, I did not speak with him. I spoke with him at half-time to try to understand why the goal was disallowed."

Silva also confirmed he would not be pushing for an official complaint to be sent from the club to the PGMOL.

"I do not think it is a foul, it should stand. I do not know where else the attacker can put his foot. He has taken a long time over this Rob [Jones]," said former Premier League referee Mike Dean on Soccer Saturday.

"Rob has been sucked in by the VAR [Michael Salisbury], he has just landed on his foot, which can only go in one place, it is a poor, poor call.

Image: Referee Robert Jones checks the VAR monitor at Stamford Bridge (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

"The VAR should just stay out of it, it is not clear and obvious error, but he did not have the nerve to stick with the on-field decision, he panicked, it is just not a foul at all. I do not know anybody who would say that was a foul."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher labelled VAR "shocking" in the aftermath of the incident and it would become another talking point in the second half after Joao Pedro headed the hosts into the lead just before the break.

Chalobah was once again involved in the incident, this time seeing his shot blocked by the outstretched arms of Ryan Sessegnon inside the area, prompting another monitor check for the referee.

After a four-minute delay, with VAR also analysing a potential handball for Joao Pedro in the build-up and a foul from Moises Caicedo on Alex Iwobi, Chelsea were eventually awarded the penalty to double their lead through Enzo Fernandez.

VAR delay timeline Ball strikes arm: 49:51

Ball goes out of play and VAR check begins: 49:56

Referee arrives at monitor: 51:22

Referee awards penalty: 53:50

"The penalty. Yes, it's handball. Definitely, it is handball but you can find two or three fouls for ourselves," Silva added when asked about the penalty decision.

"Stamp on Iwobi and handball from Joao Pedro, also the pushing on Joachim [Andersen]. Nothing from VAR. The same VAR that in the first half, found something unbelievable. But the same people do not see a stamp on Iwobi.

Two goals with VAR at the root cause of both of them. For Fulham, it marked their first defeat of the season but as Silva's frustration on the touchline showed, it could have been completely different against a team that now sit at the top of the table.

Maresca: Goal disallowed for 'clear' foul

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said it was "clear" that Muniz fouled Chalobah in the build-up to King's disallowed goal, with the penalty also the correct decision in his view.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Maresca said: "I review both actions. From my point of view, their player kicked our player and then the second one, it is handball.

Image: Josh King reacts after his goal is ruled out by VAR

"It is quite clear that it is a foul. I am very happy in general, today I was not happy after the first half. We didn't play on the ball and were not good enough in duels."

Joao Pedro was also asked by TNT Sports about the first decision, where he added: "The referee makes his decisions. I don't have anything to say about it. If the referee gives that, it's good for us."

