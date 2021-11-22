Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: Holders book Champions League last-16 spot as Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner score

Holders Chelsea thrashed Juventus 4-0 to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages in stunning style at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side, already three points clear at the top of the Premier League, jumped above Juventus at the top of Group H with a display of utter dominance in west London.

The Blues took the lead midway through the first half when Trevoh Chalobah fired home from an Antonio Rudiger knockdown following a Hakim Ziyech corner (25), before ramming home their superiority with a rampant second-half performance.

The outstanding Reece James scored their second, and his fifth of the season, with a stunning, angled drive from the right-hand side of the box (55), with Callum Hudson-Odoi becoming the third homegrown scorer of the night when he finished off a slick team move soon afterwards (58).

Substitute Timo Werner then completed the scoring in stoppage time when he converted Ziyech's cross from close range.

The emphatic victory puts Chelsea in pole position to reach the last 16 as group winners, meaning a potentially easier draw, but it came at a cost ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

The Blues lost N'Golo Kante to a knock in the first half, while Ben Chilwell was forced off with an apparent knee injury following a coming together with Adrien Rabiot in the second.

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (7), Chalobah (8), Silva (8), Rudiger (7), James (9), Jorginho (8), Kante (7), Chilwell (7), Hudson-Odoi (8), Ziyech (8), Pulisic (7).



Subs: Loftus-Cheek (7), Azpilicueta (6), Werner (7), Mount (6), Saul (6).



Juventus: Szczesny (6), Cuadrado (5), Bonucci (6), De Ligt (6), Sandro (5), Bentancur (5), McKennie (6), Locatelli (5), Rabiot (5), Chiesa (5), Morata (5).



Subs: Dybala (6), Kean (6), Arthur (6), Kulusevski (6), De Winter (6).



Man of the match: Reece James

How Chelsea claimed last-16 spot

Chelsea, perhaps eager to exact revenge for their 1-0 loss in Turin in September, dominated the game right from the outset, forcing the visitors backwards and subjecting them to a barrage of early pressure.

Kante created their first chance, chipping a dangerous cross into the box from the byline in the opening few minutes, but Hudson-Odoi failed to make a proper connection with his shot before Chilwell snatched at the loose ball.

Chilwell tried his luck again moments later, firing a long-range effort a few yards over the bar, and Chalobah then gave Juventus a warning of what was to come when he headed wide from a corner.

Juventus were justifiably unhappy that his opener was allowed to stand given Ziyech's corner appeared to strike Rudiger on the hand, but the VAR check ruled in Chelsea's favour after Chalobah's rising drive had beaten Wojciech Szczesny.

Chelsea were enjoying near-total dominance but it took a sensational goalline clearance from Thiago Silva to prevent Juventus from equalising just three minutes later.

Image: Trevoh Chalobah celebrates after scoring the opener for Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata's chipped effort was looping towards the net having beaten Edouard Mendy, but Silva showed impressive speed and agility to race back and hook the ball away from danger with an overhead kick.

It was a rare chance for Juventus, who were otherwise camped in their own half. Szczesny was called into action to deny James soon after Silva's intervention and even Kante's withdrawal did not alter the complexion of the game.

In fact, Chelsea emerged from the interval with even greater intent. Hudson-Odoi had a diagonal effort blocked by Matthijs de Ligt and Silva headed straight at Szczesny from a free-kick, but the hosts did not have to wait long to extend their lead.

James was left free in the Juventus box as he controlled a left-wing cross on his chest but there was still plenty to do as he looked up and fired a rasping finish into the far corner.

Chelsea supporters were still celebrating that goal when Hudson-Odoi scored their third, teed up by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kante's replacement and another academy graduate, following another fast-paced attack.

Chilwell's injury punctuated Chelsea's dominance and Mendy was also forced into a rare save, pushing Weston McKennie's powerful drive over the crossbar, but there was still time for Chelsea to add a fourth.

Image: Callum Hudson-Odoi scored Chelsea's third goal

The Blues had included Romelu Lukaku in their squad for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury last month, but, with the Belgian an unused substitute, it was Werner who made an impact from the bench.

Soon after he had teed up Ziyech for a low shot which was well saved by Szczesny, their roles were reversed, with the German slotting home his team-mate's low centre to cap a brilliant night for Chelsea only dampened by the injuries to Kante and Chilwell.

Opta stats - Chelsea march on

Including second group stages, Chelsea have now progressed from 18 of their 19 group stage participations in the Champions League, including each of their last seven since failing in 2012-13.

Juventus suffered their heaviest ever Champions League defeat. This was the first time the Old Lady have lost by four goals in any competition since a 0-4 Serie A defeat to Roma in February 2004.

This was Thomas Tuchel's 50th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions, and his 32nd win (D11 L7). The Blues have kept 31 clean sheets in those 50 games, more than any other side in Europe's big-five leagues since his first game in charge in January, and have conceded just 24 goals.

Chelsea against Juventus was only the third occasion of a team having three different English goalscorers in a single Champions League match after Man Utd vs Brondby IF in 1998 (Beckham, Cole, Neville, Scholes) and Man Utd vs Roma in 2007 (Carrick, Smith, Rooney).

Chelsea's Reece James (5 goals, 5 assists) is one of only two players to both score 5+ goals and assist 5+ goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season, along with Mo Salah (16 goals, 7 assists).

Aged 22 years and 141 days, Trevoh Chalobah was the youngest player to score on his first Champions League start for Chelsea since Oscar in September 2012 (21y 10d), and youngest Englishman to do so for the club since Daniel Sturridge in September 2010 (21y 14d).

Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. The Blues are away to Zenit St Petersburg in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday December 8.