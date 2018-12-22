Chelsea 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy secures victory

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester produced an impressive display to shock Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard hit the bar for Chelsea in the first half, but Vardy fired the Foxes in front with a fine near-post finish in the 51st minute.

It took Chelsea until late in the game to respond as Antonio Rudiger headed wide from a corner and then Marcos Alonso hit the post with only Kasper Schmeichel to beat.

Player ratings Chelsea: Kepa (5), Alonso (5), Rudiger (5), Luiz (5), Azpilicueta (6), Jorginho (5), Kante (5), Kovacic (5), Willian (5), Pedro (5), Hazard (6)



Subs: Giroud (5), Loftus-Cheek (5), Fabregas (5)



Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Chilwell (8), Morgan (7), Maguire (7), Pereira (8), Mendy (7), Choudhury (7), Ndidi (7), Albrighton (6), Maddison (6), Vardy (7)



Subs: Gray (5), Iheanacho (5)



Man of the match: Ben Chilwell

But Leicester held out to move up to ninth in the Premier League and provide a welcome pre-Christmas boost for manager Claude Puel.

There had been reports before the match that Puel was fighting for his job over the festive period, but the performance - particularly in the second half - should lift his spirits as Leicester won at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2000.

Claude Puel celebrates victory

Chelsea, who had not previously lost at home this season, dominated possession in the first half without creating many clear openings.

A long ball from David Luiz almost provided the opening goal in the second minute, drifting just wide of the post after confusion in the Leicester defence left Schmeichel stranded on the edge of the box.

Luiz was then inches away from nodding in a corner at the back post before Hazard spun Harry Maguire but fired against the bar from 15 yards out.

Leicester were resolute and well-organised, and only a brilliant save from Kepa Arrizabalaga prevented Wilfred Ndidi scoring from 30 yards out in the 40th minute.

Vardy fires Leicester in front

But the Foxes did break the deadlock in the 51st minute, sweeping forward on the counter before James Maddison slipped a pass through for Vardy and he fired past Arrizabalaga at the near post.

Hazard forced Schmeichel into a sharp save shortly afterwards, but otherwise Chelsea were lacklustre and careless in possession in both halves.

Leicester went closest to scoring next as Cesar Azpilicueta blocked a backheeled shot from Vardy and then Arrizabalaga pushed away an effort from Marc Albrighton.

Chelsea eventually threatened with injury-time approaching but Rudiger glanced a header wide from six yards out and then Schmeichel got the faintest touch to tip Alonso's low shot onto the post.

Team news Chelsea named the same XI that won at Brighton last weekend, meaning Eden Hazard again started up front.



Leicester made two changes from their last Premier League match as Hamza Choudhury and Ben Chilwell replaced Demarai Gray and Christian Fuchs.

Opta stats

Chelsea have lost at home in the league for the first time in 13 games, since a 1-3 defeat to Tottenham in April (W7 D5).

Leicester enjoyed a Premier League victory in London for the first time in 11 visits, since a 3-2 win at West Ham in March 2017 (D4 L6).

Chelsea have failed to find the back of the net in two of their last four home Premier League games, as many as in their previous 21.

Leicester have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the first time in their last nine visits in all competitions (D2 L6).

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored 13 goals in his last 15 Premier League appearances against the 'big six' sides.

Courtesy of Jamie Vardy's opener for Leicester, Chelsea conceded a home Premier League goal for the first time in four games, ending a run of 357 minutes without an opposition goal at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Vardy's goal for Leicester was his first not to come from the penalty spot in his last 10 Premier League appearances, since scoring against Huddersfield in September.

Man of the match - Ben Chilwell

He wasn't involved in the goal, but Chilwell was involved in almost every other Leicester attack, particularly in the second half when he launched several counter-attacks. He was also strong in defence as the Foxes kept Chelsea at bay.

