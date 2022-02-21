Chelsea 2-0 Lille: Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic on target as Champions League holders take control

Chelsea established a position of control in their Champions League last-16 tie with Lille as goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic secured a 2-0 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Havertz had already missed two good chances when he rose to meet Hakim Ziyech's corner unmarked to put Chelsea in front after eight minutes, and while Lille impressed throughout this opening leg, it was the home side who would extend their advantage when Pulisic ran onto N'Golo Kante's pass to beat Leo Jardim (63).

Romelu Lukaku, who produced just seven touches during the full 90 minutes of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League, was an unused substitute as Havertz bristled with confidence in the false nine role.

Thomas Tuchel watched on animated but with his decisions vindicated as the Champions League holders - and newly crowned club world champions - defended resolutely to preserve another clean sheet, but the second-half withdrawals of Mateo Kovacic and Ziyech through injuries placed a slight dampener on an otherwise routine night.

The pair must surely now be doubtful for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports. Despite finishing second to Juventus in Group G, this was the perfect response and Chelsea can head to France for the return leg at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on March 16 feeling they already have one foot in the quarter-finals.

Image: Havertz scored his 16th Chelsea goal in all competitions, with 10 of those coming in cup competitions (62.5%) and 12 coming at Stamford Bridge (75%)

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (6), Christensen (6), Thiago Silva (8), Rudiger (7), Azpilicueta (6), Kante (8), Kovacic (6), Alonso (6), Ziyech (7), Havertz (8), Pulisic (7).



Subs: Werner (n/a), Loftus-Cheek (6), Saul (6), Sarr (n/a).



Lille: Leo Jardim (6), Celik (7), Fonte (6), Botman (7), Djalo (6), Onana (6), Xeka (7), Andre (6), Sanches (7), David (5), Bamba (6).



Subs: Gudmundsson (n/a), Ben Arfa (n/a), Yilmaz (5), Zhegrova (n/a).



Man of the match: N'Golo Kante.

Havertz shows Lukaku how it's done…

Image: Ziyech has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 22 Champions League starts (8 goals, 9 assists), with the Moroccan involved in five goals in eight starts for Chelsea in the competition (3 goals, 2 assists)

French champions Lille headed for west London hoping history didn't repeat itself. The sides last met in the group stage of the competition during the 2019/20 season with Chelsea winning 2-1 both home and away.

Jocelyn Gourvennec replaced Christophe Galtier as manager last summer and guided Lille to the knockout stage for just the second time and the first since 2006/07, when they lost 2-0 on aggregate to Manchester United.

Team news Romelu Lukaku was dropped to the bench for Chelsea's Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Lille at Stamford Bridge. The £98million club-record signing touched the ball a Premier League-record low seven times in Saturday's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.



Boss Thomas Tuchel insisted on Monday that Lukaku's struggles are no laughing matter, pledging to throw his full support behind the Belgium striker. But the 28-year-old took a seat on the bench for the visit of Lille, with Kai Havertz filling a false nine role.



Renato Sanches was fit to start for Lille, who also had highly-rated Canada striker Jonathan David in their attacking ranks.

Chelsea showed off the Club World Cup trophy prior to kick-off, and the French side ought to have fallen behind inside the opening five minutes when Havertz lifted his close-range shot over from Cesar Azpilicueta's low delivery.

With his second attempt, Havertz was found by Pulisic to cap a slick counter-attack, but having stepped inside Newcastle target Sven Botman, the German was denied by Leo Jardim's outstretched arm.

Lille failed to heed the warning of Havertz, as from the ensuing corner from Ziyech, the man who scored the winning goal in both the Champions League final last May and Club World Cup rose unmarked to plant his header into the net.

Image: Romelu Lukaku was an unused substitute

Lille currently lie in 11th place in Ligue 1, 23 points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain, but emerged from Group G as winners on the back of three successive victories having taken only two points from their first three fixtures.

They slowly grew into this contest, too, with Chelsea's tempo dropping off to the dismay of Tuchel.

Antonio Rudiger was fortunate to slice a clearance from Renato Sanches' cross just over his own crossbar while Benjamin Andre's shot from the edge of the box was tame and straight at Edouard Mendy.

Image: Havertz heads Chelsea in front on eight minutes

Sanches was Lille's standout performer, a far better player than when he once picked out the red part of the Carabao Cup advertising hoarding here playing for Swansea in November 2017. He dropped his shoulder to lose Kovacic, but his shot was off target.

Chelsea needed to up it - and they emerged from the restart re-energised as Jose Fonte was forced to block a Pulisic shot within the opening 60 seconds of the second period.

"Champions of the world!" sung from all corners of Stamford Bridge as the home fans look to rouse their players. You wondered whether a one-goal margin would be enough for Chelsea, even without the away goals rule at play, and the withdrawal of Kovacic and then Ziyech through injury added to lingering concerns.

Image: Pulisic opens his body to tuck home his finish

But any growing agitation was eased when Pulisic doubled the home side's lead. Kante was instrumental as he latched onto Thiago Silva's interception to release Pulisic and, after holding off the retreating Lille defence, he opened up his body and lifted his shot beyond Leo Jardim.

Tuchel sat back down, content at the tactical switch of brining on Saul Niguez for the injured Ziyech instead of bringing on the more offensive player in Timo Werner or Lukaku. The Belgian would stay firmly rooted to the bench.

Chelsea only conceded two goals in the knockout stages last season en route to lifting the trophy in Porto. Following a winter break longer than most Premier League teams, and despite playing at home in the first leg of their last-16 tie, they are well placed to progress deep once more into this year's competition.

Tuchel seeking more consistency

Image: Thomas Tuchel has called for greater consistency

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "We had very strong periods in the first 10 minutes but we also had periods when it was totally gone from one minute to another. Sometimes there was a lack of fluidity and decision-making but we recovered from it.

"It's the story at the moment but there were many good things. If we can make the good minutes longer with a bit more consistency, this is the next step. This was a very well prepared opponent today, they were very physical. We didn't allow big chances and this was the feeling throughout the whole match."

On Havertz, Tuchel said: "I'm really pleased for Kai. His effort, his work rate and the volume of the areas of the pitch he covers for us is immense and very good. He's never shy of defending. We had a very aggressive high line with Hakim. The formation was set to have intensity with a high work consistently throughout the match and they all did very good.

"It was another clean sheet and a well-deserved clean sheet. It was hard work to not allow chances to a strong team. It was a bit up and down, some very good moments, some weaker moments, some unforced errors, but we never gave big chances away.

"It is almost like the story of the season: every second game we do substitutions only because of injuries and not because of tactical reasons. It follows us. There are a lot of days for us to recover [for Sunday]. Let's see, I hope the guys will be ready for Sunday."

Havertz impresses as false nine

Chelsea's Kai Havertz told BT Sport:

"We knew that it was a difficult game, they played good football and the first half was very difficult for us. Now it is half-time and the next game we have to win as well.

"I always give my best also in the Premier League, sometimes you have more luck, sometimes you don't and I help where I can.

"It is good for me (playing advanced forward). We have a lot of good strikers so it is also good to have a change and not make it easy for the opposition. Today it worked good and I enjoy every forward position.

"We did not play our best football, we could not get the aggressiveness of the last few weeks but we won 2-0 and that is the most important thing. Sunday is another competition and we have to focus on that now.

"It is crazy, we have a lot of chances to win another trophy on Sunday, it will be a tough game. We will put all our strength together and hope we win this game."

Man of the match: N'Golo Kante

Image: N'Golo Kante impressed in midfield for Chelsea

There are no thrills, no fanfare when it comes to Kante but, in challenging circumstances, he rose to the occasion once more. Like he did in the Champions League final against Manchester City, he was named the official man of the match by sponsors and it is hard to disagree.

With Kovacic and Ziyech both going off, Tuchel had to pass on several instructions to his players but never to Kante. He just knows how to adapt.

His decision-making is always sublime and the weight of pass for Pulisic to score was inch-perfect. Thiago Silva was yet again immense at the back but it was Kante whose understated brilliance is pivotal to Chelsea's chances of retaining their title.

On Kante, Tuchel added: "He had some problems in the last few weeks to find his strength and rhythm after but he was back on his top level and grew into the game. He had a huge impact and it wasn't surprise. Today he found his rhythm and it was a top performance."

No Chelsea player has more assists in all competitions in 2022 than Kanté (3, level with Mason Mount), with the Frenchman delivering as many assists this year as he managed in 2020 and 2021 combined (3 in 75 appearances).

Opta stats

12 - Chelsea's 37-year-old centre-back Thiago Silva won possession 12 times tonight against Lille, the most he's ever done so in a Champions League match, with tonight his 94th appearance in the competition. Rock. pic.twitter.com/UhLL840KzP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2022

Chelsea are the first side to win five consecutive home Champions League matches without conceding since Real Madrid in May 2016 (six in a row). They are first English side to ever achieve that feat in either the European Cup or Champions League.

Lille have now lost each of their last five Champions League matches against English opponents (two vs Man Utd, three vs Chelsea).

Since Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge in January last year, Chelsea have kept 39 clean sheets in all competitions, at least nine more than any other side within Europe's big-five leagues (Sevilla and Man City, 30).

English teams have now won 14 of their last 15 home matches in the Champions League (D1), a run stretching back to last May (Man City 2-0 PSG). In this season's tournament, English teams have won 20 of their 27 matches (D3 L4), seven more than teams from any other nation have won in 2021-22.

What's next?

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event; kick-off is at 4.30pm. Lille visit Lyon on Sunday in Ligue 1 at 7.45pm.

The return leg takes place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday March 16 at 8pm.