Chelsea vs Liverpool preview: Kepa Arrizabalaga in line for recall, James Milner fit

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea's clash with Liverpool on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Andreas Christensen will miss Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Liverpool after picking up a knock.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be handed a chance in goal having been overlooked in recent weeks.

Tammy Abraham (ankle), N'Golo Kante (adductor), Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are all still sidelined.

1:29 Frank Lampard has praised the attitude shown by goalkeeper Kepa since being dropped from the Chelsea team in January

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is fit again after recovering from the knock which saw him miss Saturday's surprise league defeat at Watford.

James Milner is also back after sitting out two matches with a minor muscle injury. Fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Naby Keita (hip) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) remain absent.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Neco Williams, who appeared in the previous round against Shrewsbury, have been involved in preparations for the Stamford Bridge game but Harvey Elliott is unavailable as he has travelled with the U19s for their UEFA Youth League last-16 tie against Benfica in Portugal.

2:13 Jurgen Klopp downplayed Liverpool's loss at Watford which ended their long unbeaten run in the Premier League

Opta stats