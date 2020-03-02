Chelsea vs Liverpool preview: Kepa Arrizabalaga in line for recall, James Milner fit

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea's clash with Liverpool on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).
Team news
Andreas Christensen will miss Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Liverpool after picking up a knock.
Kepa Arrizabalaga could be handed a chance in goal having been overlooked in recent weeks.
Tammy Abraham (ankle), N'Golo Kante (adductor), Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are all still sidelined.
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is fit again after recovering from the knock which saw him miss Saturday's surprise league defeat at Watford.
James Milner is also back after sitting out two matches with a minor muscle injury. Fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Naby Keita (hip) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) remain absent.
Ki-Jana Hoever and Neco Williams, who appeared in the previous round against Shrewsbury, have been involved in preparations for the Stamford Bridge game but Harvey Elliott is unavailable as he has travelled with the U19s for their UEFA Youth League last-16 tie against Benfica in Portugal.
Opta stats
- This is the first FA Cup meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea since the 2012 final, which the Blues won 2-1.
- Chelsea have won six of their 10 FA Cup meetings with Liverpool, with this the first such meeting between the sides at Stamford Bridge since a 4-2 win for the Blues in January 1997, en route to winning the trophy.
- In all competitions, Chelsea have won just one of their last six home games against Liverpool (D2 L3), losing 1-2 earlier this season in the Premier League.
- This is the furthest Liverpool have progressed in the FA Cup under manager Jürgen Klopp, with the Reds last reaching this stage in the 2014-15 campaign.
- This is the fifth consecutive season Chelsea have reached this stage of the FA Cup, though they were eliminated in this round last term by Manchester United.
- Two of Liverpool's four FA Cup goals this season have been own goals, while the other two have been netted by 19-year-old Curtis Jones.