Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool: Cole Palmer shines as Blues boost Champions League hopes by beating out-of-sorts champions

Chelsea boosted their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League as they deservedly won 3-1 against a much-changed Liverpool side still celebrating their Premier League title triumph.

After the Reds were crowned champions last weekend following their win against Tottenham Hotspur - and therefore handed a guard of honour by the Blues before kick-off - Arne Slot made six changes to his regular line-up and it showed.

Liverpool were out of sorts, right from the get-go as Chelsea scored from their first attack. Curtis Jones' slip allowed the Blues to break, with Pedro Neto crossing to Enzo Fernandez, who tucked home to make it 20 goal involvements for the season.

Chelsea could have added to their lead before half-time, with Liverpool only having one shot on target in the opening period. Moises Caicedo's cross inadvertently came off the bar, while Noni Madueke saw a goal disallowed for a Nicolas Jackson offside.

The hosts continued their drive in the second period and eventually got their reward. Cole Palmer - the best player on the park - drove down the right and crossed for Madueke, who went down in the area. As Virgil van Dijk tried to clear, he could only boot the ball into Jarell Quansah and into the net.

It could have been three for Chelsea as the superb Palmer went on a solo run down the left and struck the inside of the post. That kept Liverpool in the contest - and Van Dijk's header from a corner halved the deficit to bring nerves around Stamford Bridge.

Those nerves were eased as Dominik Szoboszlai's poor pass to Quansah saw Caicedo nip in and he was brought down by the Liverpool centre-back. That allowed Palmer to step up and score from the penalty spot to end a 12-game run without a goal.

Chelsea's win moves them level on 63 points with fourth-placed Newcastle, who could only draw at Brighton earlier on Super Sunday - and Enzo Maresca's side are three points clear of Nottingham Forest, who travel to Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

As for Liverpool, the title procession - or party as it often looked from the away end in west London - continues, with the Reds hosting second-placed Arsenal next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Player ratings Chelsea: Sanchez (6); Caicedo (8), Chalobah (7), Colwill (7), Cucurella (7); Lavia (8), Enzo (7), Palmer (9); Neto (7), Jackson (6), Madueke (8)



Subs used: Sancho (6), Gusto (6), James (n/a)



Liverpool : Alisson (6); Alexander-Arnold (5), Quansah (4), Van Dijk (6), Tsimikas (5); Endo (5), Elliott (5), Jones (5); Salah (4), Jota (5), Gakpo (5)



Subs used: Bradley (6), Nunez (5), Mac Allister (6), Szoboszlai (5), Chiesa (n/a)



Player of the match: Cole Palmer

