Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty

Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.

But, in the fourth minute of time added on, Casemiro capped an impressive individual display as his header was clawed onto the post by Kepa Arrizabalaga and just about crossed the goal line after coming down off the post.

Image: How VAR showed that Casemiro's header had crossed the line

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was felt as United dominated the opening half hour by failed to score. Their grip on the game loosened before the break as an inspired tactical change from Potter, the introduction of Mateo Kovacic and switch to a back four, breathed life into Chelsea.

The Premier League table remains as it was after the draw, with Chelsea remaining fourth after extending their unbeaten start to life under Potter to eight games, and United staying fifth as their unbeaten run in all competitions stretched to six matches.

Player ratings Chelsea: Kepa (7), Azpilicueta (6), Chalobah (7), Thiago Silva (6), Cucurella (5), Loftus-Cheek (5), Jorginho (7), Chilwell (6), Mount (6), Sterling (5), Aubameyang (5).



Subs: Kovacic (7), Pulisic (5), Broja (6), Chukwuemeka (5).



Man Utd: De Gea (6), Dalot (6), Varane (6), Martinez (7), Shaw (7), Casemiro (7), Eriksen (6), Antony (5), Fernandes (6), Sancho (4), Rashford (4).



Subs: Lindelof (6), Fred (6), Elanga (5), McTominay (5).



Man of the Match: Casemiro.

Man Utd snatch point after Jorginho penalty

After Potter famously inflicted defeat on Ten Hag's Premier League debut with United, as Brighton stormed Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, the Dutchman set about enacting his revenge with a dominant performance built on the midfield superiority provided by newly-paired Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Team news Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell returned as Chelsea made four change from the goalless draw at Brentford.

Christian Eriksen replaced Fred to Man Utd’s only change from the midweek victory over Tottenham.

Chelsea were indebted to the in-form Kepa as he prevented United taking complete control of the game. The Spaniard tipped Antony's curled effort around the post as the quarter-hour mark approached, smothered the ball at Marcus Rashford's feet after Bruno Fernandes' through pass, and then thwarted Rashford's drive after he charged through the Chelsea half into the area.

United's dominance forced a change of tactics and personnel from Potter, who sacrificed Marc Cucurella on 37 minutes to bring on Kovacic, and it had an immediate effect, with Chelsea finally flicking a switch and engaging with the midfield battle.

Image: Jorginho celebrates after giving Chelsea the lead through an 87th-minute penalty

Chelsea would end the half unrecognisable, peppering the visiting goal as Kovacic, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling combined to create two opportunities which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could only turn wide, but United would have the final word before the break as Antony blazed his side's best opening wide off his unfavoured right foot.

The tactical battle continued after the break, with Chelsea increasing in confidence when Raphael Varane was forced off injured, though neither side truly asserted authority. It took a moment of madness to spark a frantic finale, with referee Stuart Atwell given no choice but to point to the spot after McTominay hauled Broja to ground.

Image: Casemiro's header crosses the line to give Manchester United a late equaliser at Chelsea

Jorginho hopped, skipped and jumped up to the penalty spot, tucking the ball past David de Gea to leave Chelsea on the brink of victory, but United's push to the death supplied another dramatic twist.

Casemiro rose high to get his head to Luke Shaw's cross deep into stoppage-time, with his effort deemed to have crossed the line despite Kepa's valiantly turning the ball onto the woodwork, sparking ecstatic scenes in the away end as United escaped with a point they probably deserved.

Image: Casemiro celebrates his late equaliser at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea fail to crack Man Utd code - Opta stats

Chelsea are now winless in their last 10 Premier League games against Manchester United (D7 L3) - only against Blackburn (12 between 1992 and 1998) and Arsenal (19 between 1995 and 2005) have they ever had a longer winless run in the competition.

Chelsea's Graham Potter is now unbeaten in his last three Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D1), after losing each of his first five league matches against the Red Devils as a manager beforehand.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has now faced Manchester United 24 times in all competitions in his professional career, more than any other opponent. However, he's never scored against the Red Devils, despite attempting 38 shots across those these meetings (15 on target).

Jorginho has now scored 19 of his 22 penalties in the Premier League for Chelsea (86%), with only Frank Lampard having scored more penalties for the Blues in the competition (41).

Only Arsenal (12) and Chelsea (9) have had more different Brazilians score a Premier League goal for them than Man Utd (8), after Casemiro netted his first Premier League goal with a 94th minute equaliser (93:28), United's latest equaliser in the league since April 2017 against Everton (93:41).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane says Man Utd need more of a goal threat as they are not scoring enough goals. Keane watched United grab a late equaliser in the draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Potter: Chelsea attack can improve a lot

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Graham Potter described Chelsea’s display against Manchester United as a ‘fighting performance’ and felt the 1-1 draw was a fair result.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter told Sky Sports: "It's disappointing because at 1-0 you can see the end but over the course of the game, a point is about right. I don't know whether we did well enough to win it. It was a fighting performance; we improved a lot after 30 minutes. In the end we take what we get.

"I didn't feel we had enough control of the game, we probably needed an extra body in midfield to try and put a bit more pressure on, create turnovers to win the ball. I thought we were better after that.

"The boys gave everything, we can improve a lot in terms of our attacking play because we can create a bit more but we were playing against a good side."

Ten Hag: Focus on performance but Man Utd missed Ronaldo

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erik ten Hag felt Man Utd were not clinical enough after creating several opportunities to score against Chelsea. Ten Hag went on to admit that they missed Ronaldo’s option after the Portuguese was dropped for the matchday squad.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports: "As always, he [Ronaldo] can score goals and he is value for us. We need him, it's clear and you see it also in this game. He can finish off, that's quite obvious.

"I think I have said enough about that situation. Let's focus on this game, it was a good game for my team and I have to compliment my team.

"If you can deliver this after four games in 10 day and then dictate this first half, the second half were really well organised and you fight back, I think that has to be the focus."

England World Cup squad watch - Shaw edging ahead of Chilwell

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Gareth Southgate wasn't at Stamford Bridge but he'll no doubt be across the performances of his two left-backs that are all-but certain to be in his England squad for the World Cup. And in the battle between Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell with eyes on that opening game with Iran on November 21 it was the Manchester United that put in a performance of shirt-grabbing proportions.

"It's easy to forget that just under a month ago the spotlight was on Shaw when he was picked to start for England in the 3-3 draw with Germany having lost his place in the United side to Tyrell Malacia. However, Shaw was England's best player that night, scoring in an impressive individual showing. He's kicked on domestically since then too, starting the last four Premier League matches as Erik ten Haag is finally starting to see the Shaw that lit up England's left-hand side in their run to the European Championship final.

"Yet again at Stamford Bridge, he was silky in possession and offered an attacking option when the time was right to join the play, although he wasn't helped by an erratic Jadon Sancho. When United required a piece of quality, Shaw delivered in added time, whipping in the fantastic cross that Casemiro headed home that nabbed his team a point.

"And who was Casemiro bullying at the back post for that goal? Chilwell. The Chelsea full-back had a very quiet 90 minutes, offering little going forward and failing to defend his box at a critical time when his team needed him. It was a piece of defending that Roy Keane called "lazy" and lacked "desire." It's Shaw's shirt to lose now."

FPL stats: Chelsea vs Man Utd Goals Jorginho, Casemiro Assists Broja, Shaw Bonus points Casemiro (3 pts), Jorginho (2 pts), Shaw (1 pt)

Man of the Match - Casemiro

Image: Casemiro celebrates his header which earned Manchester United a late point at Chelsea

Only Arsenal (12) and Chelsea (9) have had more different Brazilians score a Premier League goal for them than Man Utd (8), after Casemiro netted his first Premier League goal with a 94th minute equaliser (93:28), United's latest equaliser in the league since April 2017 against Everton (93:41).

Chelsea travel to Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday at 5.45pm before heading to Graham Potter's former club Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm..

Manchester United

West Ham United Sunday 30th October 3:00pm Kick off 4:15pm

Manchester United host Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday at 8pm before entertaining West Ham at Old Trafford on Super Sunday at 4.15pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.