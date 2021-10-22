Chelsea vs Norwich: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will miss out through injury when Chelsea host Norwich in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.

Lukaku suffered an ankle injury and Werner a hamstring problem when the Blues thumped Malmo 4-0 in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with a troublesome ankle complaint of his own.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norwich manager Daniel Farke says on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is happy at Carrow Road despite having limited playing time in recent weeks

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich will be without on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is unable to face his parent club.

Mathias Normann is fit after being forced off during the closing stages against Brighton with cramp, but Todd Cantwell is not yet in contention after his recent Achilles and ankle problems.

Full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his recovery, but centre-half Christoph Zimmermann needs ankle surgery and faces up to six weeks out.

How to follow

Follow Chelsea vs Norwich in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at some of the key stats ahead of matchweek nine's fixtures in the Premier League. Including a huge derby between Manchester United and Liverpool

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s win at Brentford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's draw with Brighton

Opta stats

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Norwich (D2), last losing against the Canaries in the competition back in December 1994 (0-3).

After winning their first two Premier League away games against Chelsea in 1992-93 and 1993-94, Norwich have taken just one point from their subsequent seven trips to Stamford Bridge (D1 L6).

Norwich have lost each of their last 10 Premier League matches in London, last earning points from such a fixture with a 2-2 draw against West Ham in September 2015.

Since Wolves beat Man Utd 2-1 back in February 2011, the side starting the day bottom of the Premier League table has lost 11 of the last 12 clashes with the side starting the day top (D1), including seven of the last eight without scoring a goal. Chelsea themselves have beaten the side bottom of the table more often than any other team since the competition was formed in 1992 (42).

Excluding MD1 matches, this will be Norwich's 38th consecutive Premier League game in the relegation zone. Only Swindon (40 in 1993-94) have ever had a longer such run in the competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel refuses to put a date on when Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are expected to return from injury

Norwich are winless in their last 16 Premier League away games (D3 L13), netting just four goals in that run. The Canaries are without a goal in their last 10 hours and 26 minutes of play on the road in the competition, since Emi Buendía netted against Watford in July 2020.

No side has conceded fewer goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this season (3), while Norwich have the worst attack so far (2 goals scored). However, the Canaries are looking to keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since November 2012, the third game of which was a 1-0 victory against league leaders Manchester United.

Of all goalkeepers with at least 10 starts in Premier League history, Chelsea's Édouard Mendy has the highest clean sheet ratio, keeping a shutout in 20 of his 38 starts in the competition (53%). The Senegalese 'keeper made six second half saves in the Blues' 1-0 win at Brentford last time out.

Ben Chilwell has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances for Chelsea, having scored just twice in his first 26 appearances for the club in the competition.

Romelu Lukaku scored three goals in his first three Premier League appearances following his return to Chelsea, averaging four shots per 90 minutes in these games. Since then, the Belgian has gone four games without a goal, averaging just 1.6 shots per 90 in this time.

Pete Smith is joined by Jamie Carragher, Michael Bridge and Oliver Yew to preview another bumper weekend of Premier League action.

PART 1 | Jamie Carragher's big Manchester United vs Liverpool preview

PART 2 | Michael Bridge on West Ham vs Spurs, and why Dele Alli my need a fresh start

PART 3 | Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Friday Night Football and Brighton vs Man City on Saturday Night Football: City look devastating again, Cole Palmer focus