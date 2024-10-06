Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Noni Madueke cancels out Chris Wood opener as 10-player visitors hold on

Nottingham Forest withstood a late Chelsea onslaught with 10 players to gain a priceless Premier League point in a 1-1 draw on a pulsating afternoon in London.

A goalless first half gave way to a frenetic second as Chris Wood met Nikola Milenkovic's downward header from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick to give Forest the lead four minutes after the restart.

Chelsea responded emphatically as Noni Madueke collected Cole Palmer's pass to drift inside and find the bottom corner to restore parity (57).

Ward-Prowse's cynical handball to prevent a goalscoring opportunity deservedly led to him being sent off for the second time in his career at Stamford Bridge (78).

Player ratings Chelsea: Sanchez (9), Cucurella (7), Gusto (7), Fofana (6), Colwill (7), Caicedo (6), Fernandez (6), Madueke (7), Palmer (6), Sancho (6), Jackson (5).



Subs: Mudryk (n/a), Neto (n/a), Felix (5), Nkunku (6).



Nottingham Forest: Sels (9), Murillo (8), Moreno (6), Aina (7), Milenkovic (8), Yates (7), Ward-Prowse (5), Anderson (7), Hudson-Odoi (6), Gibbs-White (7), Wood (7).



Subs: Williams (6), Jota (6), Elanga (n/a).



Player of the Match: Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea probed for a winner as Palmer was denied quite brilliantly by a Matz Sels double save before both benches almost came to blows following a tangle between Marc Cucurella and Neco Williams which saw Enzo Maresca tumble on the touchline.

Forest dug deep through 13 added minutes and a glaring miss from Joao Felix to snatch a point their performance deserved. Williams might have even scored a late winner himself when he stung the gloves of Robert Sanchez before Sels kept out Christopher Nkunku's header from Mykhailo Mudryk's cross.

The result means Chelsea remain in fourth on 14 points with Forest four points behind and stationed in ninth heading into the international break.

How Forest went toe-to-toe with Chelsea

Image: A second-half melee sparked a pulsating denouement

Brighton played with a very high line last week and Chelsea took full advantage - but Nottingham Forest sat much deeper and those gaps rarely appeared during a cagey first half.

It took until the 42nd minute for the hosts to have their first shot on target as Enzo Fernandez drew a routine save from Sels after Madueke's shot across goal was parried into his path.

Murillo had gone closest to breaking the deadlock at that stage after intercepting a Fernandez pass to draw a smart save from Sanchez.

Image: Forest took the lead in routine fashion from a set-piece

Team news Chelsea changed the entire starting XI from the Conference League win over Gent with Enzo Maresca reverting to the same starting line-up that defeated Brighton.

Nottingham Forest made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 at home to Fulham as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White came in for Taiwo Awoniyi and Nicolas Dominguez.

Both sides threatened to find the opener on the stroke of half-time as Madueke's cutback was met by Palmer but his effort through a sea of bodies eventually struck the post before being clawed to safety on the goal line by Sels.

Forest were by no means overawed by their in-form opponents - and following the two quickfire second-half goals, it was they who threatened a winner just as much as Chelsea in spite of Ward-Prowse's mindless sending off.

The touchline fracas lit the blue touch paper for a Sunday slugfest in the closing stages. Colwill and Williams came to blows in the aftermath of Cucurella tumbling into his manager Maresca as tensions boiled over.

Image: Enzo Maresca was all smiles after Noni Madueke's leveller

Palmer's deft touch presented him with the chance to score but Sels was twice equal to his efforts. Then it was Sanchez's turn to justify his No 1 status with a sublime save to claw away Williams' drive - and he was again called into action when Jota Silva met Ola Aina's cross to drag the ball away from almost behind him.

Espirito Santo said: "It was a very good game of football. The type of game that everybody enjoys, that's for sure. It's positive as it's always very hard to come here and play. It's a big team effort and the players did that.

"We had good possession in the first half and the second half was a crazy game with both goalkeepers making huge saves. We had one man less, there was mass confusion, yellow cards. It had everything. Both teams [could have won it]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo discusses Forest's disciplinary issues this season with the FA and calls for match officials to be more understanding with his side.

Forest: Sels was unbelievable in goal

Image: Matz Sels was outstanding on the day for Forest

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood:

"We had chances to win it. I think we nullified them to a lot of things. Matz Sels was unbelievable in goal, made some great saves, kept us in the game and gave us the chance to win the game. That's what we're about, fighting to win.

"We know they're a good side, coming to the Bridge will always be a tough occasion. It shows the resilience we're trying to deliver and we want to continue and go bigger in the future and rise up the table. We want to be competing in the top half of the table and beyond. We take the positives and move on.

"It's always nice to be scoring the goals. It was nice to give us the lead, it would be nice to be three points rather than one.

"We want to bring these results to the City Ground, but it's nothing to panic about. we're playing good football and doing extremely well and it will click at home, there's no doubt about it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie O'Hara praised Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels for his late heroics against Chelsea.

Maresca: Chelsea's performance was good

Image: Chelsea hauled themselves level against Forest

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca told Sky Sports:

"The performance was very good. I think we controlled the game for big parts of the game. And we did very well. I think with the red card, the game became more difficult because you think it's more easy with one more player. But the way they defended has been unbelievable. But the performance was good.

"We knew that you are not going to score every game two or three or four times. Sometimes you need more especially against this kind of team.

"They are second in the Premier League for the least amount of chances conceded. So we knew that, but at the end, today we created an important amount of chances. This is the most important thing. Sometimes you can score one, two or three but the most important thing is creating chances.

"We are fourth heading into the second international break and we are learning to play different kinds of games so of course I am happy. For me, first, it is important to see the way we got 14 points. We were up against a team who wanted to be aggressive today. For sure we can do many things better."

Nuno's fine away record - Opta stats

Image: Only Frank Clark (59) has picked up more away points as manager of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League than Nuno Espírito Santo. Forest's draw takes Nuno's away points total with the Tricky Trees to 19 (P14 W5 D4 L5), one more than Brian Clough m

James Ward-Prowse's red card for Nottingham Forest was his third in the Premier League in 385 matches, with two of those three red cards coming against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - October 2021 & today.

10 of Chris Wood's last 14 goals for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League have been scored away from home (71.4 per cent), this comes after all of his first five goals for the club in the competition were scored at home.

Only Bryan Roy (24) and Stan Collymore (22) have scored more Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest than Chris Wood (19), while Wood's 10 away goals in the competition is the joint-most of any player for the Tricky Trees along with Bryan Roy (10).

Chelsea's Cole Palmer created 6 chances against Nottingham Forest, only creating more in the Premier League on one previous occasion - 8 v Manchester United in April 2024. This is the fifth time that Palmer has created 5+ chances in a Premier League match.

Story of the match in stats...