Chelsea vs Rennes preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Rennes in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's Champions League clash with Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The USA forward tweaked his hamstring in the warm-up at Burnley on Saturday, and was withdrawn from the Blues' 3-0 Premier League win.

Pulisic has avoided serious injury, however, with boss Frank Lampard hoping to have him back in action soon.

Rennes will be without Daniele Rugani and Eduardo Camavinga, who have both being ruled out through injury.

However, they are boosted by the return of midfielder Steven Nzonzi after serving a suspension.

Rennes at a glance

The coach: Julien Stephan was part of Rennes' coaching staff before stepping up to replace Sabri Lamouchi as boss in December 2018. They won the Coupe de France that season and third place in Ligue 1 last term has taken them into this first Champions League campaign.

European pedigree: Rennes' Champions League bow this term comes after Europa League campaigns in each of the last two seasons - getting to the last 16 in 2018-19 was their best run in the competition.

Form: Rennes' Group E matches to date have been a 1-1 home draw with Krasnodar and 1-0 loss at Sevilla. They are third in Ligue 1 having lost only one of nine fixtures and won five of them.

How to follow

Chelsea

