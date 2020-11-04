Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham on target in convincing Champions League win

Timo Werner scored two penalties as Chelsea made it three wins on the bounce without conceding when easing past 10-man Rennes 3-0.

Taking over the spot-kick duties from Jorginho, who has missed two this season, the German flashed home both efforts from 12 yards. Dalbert was the culprit for Rennes on both occasions, tripping Werner for the first and then adjudged to have handled when he knew little about it for the second, which drew a second yellow card for the full-back after a VAR review.

Chelsea played smartly with the extra man, using the full width of the pitch, and Tammy Abraham grabbed the third when finishing from a fine Reece James cross as Chelsea took control of Group E.

The result means another clean sheet for Edouard Mendy, who was faultless but largely untested against his former club. It's now 540 minutes since he conceded across all competitions as Chelsea have kept five straight clean sheets for the first time since 2010.

Krasnodar, Burnley and now the French side have been dispatched by an aggregate score of 10-0 in the Blues' last three games as Frank Lampard seems to be finding the right balance with his talented squad.

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (7), James (7), Thiago Silva (8), Zouma (7), Chilwell (7), Kante (7), Jorginho (7), Ziyech (7), Mount (7), Werner (8), Abraham (7)



Subs: Giroud (6), Kovacic (6), Rudiger (6), Emerson (6), Hudson-Odoi (N/A)



Rennes: Gomis (6), Traore (6), Da Silva (6), Aguerd (6), Dalbert (5), Bourigeaud (6), Nzonzi (6), Lea-Siliki (6), Gboho (6), Guirassy (6), Terrier (6)



Subs: Del Castillo (6), Hunou (6), Doku (6), Truffert (6)



Man of the Match: Thiago Silva

How Rennes paid the penalty

In the first-ever meeting between the two teams, it was Chelsea that began brightly with Hakim Ziyech almost scoring for the third game running when looping a skilful volley just over the crossbar.

Chelsea did grab the lead on 10 minutes when Werner tricked the unfortunate Dalbert into felling him in the box.

After an embrace from Jorginho, who missed his second penalty of the season in Krasnodar, Werner coolly slotted the penalty away into the corner of the net.

0:33 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard praises 'professional' Jorginho after stepping aside to allow Timo Werner to take over penalty duties

Benjamin Bourigeaud whipped a free-kick across the face of the Chelsea goal that Mendy was relieved to watch fly wide of the post.

But it was Chelsea that carried the greater threat. Although, the penalty award for their second goal was littered with controversy. Abraham's shot ricocheted off Dalbert's legs and onto his raised arm, and initially both sides thought the issue had been waved away.

But then the referee was called to the pitchside monitor, and first the official awarded the penalty, and then he harshly dismissed Dalbert for a second yellow card.

Werner stepped up and rifled another perfect penalty into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Lampard sent his troops out with serious intent after the break to get an early third and his players answered the call. Reece James' fine low cross begged for a near-post finish and Abraham delivered in some style, flicking home to extend the hosts' lead.

Chelsea coasted home but still needed Mendy to pull off a smart save from Clement Grenier, to preserve his latest clean sheet.

The arrival of Mendy looks to be a gamechanger for Lampard but don't underestimate the importance of Silva, whose leadership and ability to snuff out danger was on full show once again. Since making a hash of his debut against West Brom, Silva has now been part of five straight clean sheets across all competitions.

At the age of 36, the Brazilian has eradicated any fears that perhaps his lack of pace will find him out at elite level. When you read the game as well as this guy, pace is irrelevant especially when you have a partner alongside you in Kurt Zouma who doesn't lack in that department. The trio of Mendy, Silva and Zouma are an exciting defensive unit.

What the manager said

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard: "The red card and the penalty at 2-0 obviously makes it more comfortable, I think we dealt with the early parts of the second half really well. It's not always easy against 10 men, when they've had a bit of time to talk and arrange themselves.

"We kept the ball moving in the early parts of the second half. So the professional elements of our game were really good today, good opposition as well. Tough game, we couldn't underrate them. We saw that with 11 v 11, they're a physical, technical team. And we won pretty well."

0:29 Lampard has urged his players to 'keep going in the same vein' after watching them beat Rennes 3-0

Opta stats

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight Champions League group stage games (W5 D3), last going longer without such a defeat in the competition in November 2010 (13 games - W10 D3).

Werner has been directly involved in 13 goals (10 goals, three assists) in his last 14 Champions League appearances, with each of his last five such goals coming from the penalty spot.

Abraham is the first player to score in three consecutive Champions League starts for Chelsea since Willian in 2015, and the first Englishman to do so since Frank Lampard in 2008.

Chelsea's 3-0 victory is the biggest home win by a side under an English manager in the UEFA Champions League since Harry Redknapp's Tottenham beat Werder Bremen (3-0) in November 2010.

