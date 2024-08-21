 Skip to content
Chelsea vs Servette. UEFA Conference League Qualifying Play-offs.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 2

  • C Nkunku (50th minute pen)
  • N Madueke (76th minute)

Servette 0

    Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke on target as Enzo Maresca gets first win as Chelsea boss

    Match report as Chelsea overcome Servette and take a 2-0 lead to Switzerland in their UEFA Conference League qualifier; Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke score to give Enzo Maresca his first win as Chelsea boss

    Thursday 22 August 2024 23:27, UK

    Christopher Nkunku celebrates putting Chelsea 1-0 up against Servette
    Image: Christopher Nkunku celebrates putting Chelsea 1-0 up against Servette

    Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke struck in the second half as Chelsea beat Servette 2-0 to take a big step towards reaching the newly-expanded 36-team UEFA Conference League.

    Nkunku converted from the penalty spot before a clinical strike from substitute Madueke gave Enzo Maresca his first win as Chelsea boss.

    Chelsea had an early chance when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played in Marc Guiu, but the teenager couldn't quite keep his footing.

    Joao Felix watches on as Chelsea take on Servette
    Image: New signing Joao Felix watches on as Chelsea take on Servette

    Mykhailo Mudryk then dragged an effort wide before Pedro Neto fashioned Chelsea's best first-half opening, drawing a save from Servette goalkeeper Jeremy Frick.

    Servette managed a shot on target and won four first-half corners, but a rather flat opening 45 minutes ended goalless, with some boos heard from the crowd.

    Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from a penalty spot during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Servette, at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    Image: Nkunku celebrates after opening the scoring

    Chelsea took an early second-half lead after some more excellent play from the evergreen Dewsbury-Hall. He slid Nkunku in on goal, with the goalkeeper clattering into the Frenchman and conceding a penalty.

    Nkunku stepped up himself and made no mistake from the spot, shooting to his left and beating the goalkeeper who had gone the right way.

    They should have been two up moments later after another Fritz blunder let Guiu in, but the youngster was unable to convert on his full debut and was denied three times by the goalkeeper.

    Chelsea got a well-deserved second when Madueke lashed home from the right after a beautifully weighted through ball from fellow substitute Enzo Fernandez.

    Filip Jorgensen - who was also making his full Chelsea debut - made a couple of saves either side of Tiemoko Oattara rattling the cross bar as Chelsea survived a few late scares to head into the second leg in good shape.

    Maresca: I understand fan frustration

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Chelsea Enzo Maresca reacts to his side's 2-0 victory over Servette in UEFA Conference League 1st leg qualifier, and he says Cole Palmer will be available for the match against Wolves despite coming off and appearing to hold his hamstring.

    Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca:

    "The message is clear, we are learning to manage the game. For me the intention to keep the ball is the correct one especially when you are 2-0 up.

    "I understand [the fans] but overall it was important to win the game, clean sheet with nine changes. Many good things.

    "All of the players need more time to understand the system better.

    "But tonight in terms of the physical condition for some players it wasn't easy but I think the intention of the players to keep the ball was good but sometimes we need to do exactly the same on the opposite side."

    Felix will feel there is a place for him at Chelsea

    Sky Sports' Dev Trehan:

    Joao Felix would have enjoyed what he saw at Stamford Bridge for different reasons as he watched his new side overcome Servette in their first-ever Europa Conference League game to give Enzo Maresca his first win as Chelsea head coach.

    Felix was presented to the crowd ahead of the game in a reintroduction following his loan spell with the club that ended just over a year ago.

    Kiernan-Dewsbury Hall was a bright spark in the UEFA Conference League win against Servette, but indifferent performances from some of the players around him will no doubt make Felix think he can carve a place out for himself in Chelsea's team - particularly with Raheem Sterling appearing to be on his way out.

    Chelsea look like a work in progress with many of their players still building fitness, but the prospect of Felix alongside a fit and firing Christopher Nkunku will be something that excites everyone, none more so than the Portugal international himself.

