Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United: Much-changed Blues return to winning ways

Chelsea got back to winning ways with a routine 2-0 home win over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United to ease the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite being largely frustrated in the first half by the visitors, Chelsea struck twice in quick succession just after the interval through Cole Palmer (54) and then Nicolas Jackson (61) to dispel memories of losses at Everton and Man Utd in their previous two Premier League games.

As a result, Chelsea have moved up to 11th place in the table, while despite a spirited display, Chris Wilder's side remain last.

Player ratings Chelsea: Petrovic (6), Disasi (6), Thiago Silva (6), Badiashile (6), Colwill (6), Caicedo (6), Gallagher (7), Sterling (7), Palmer (8), Mudryk (5), Jackson (7)



Subs: Fernandez (6), Broja (6), Gusto (6), Maatsen (6)



Sheff Utd: Foderingham (6), Bogle (7), Ahmedhodzic (6), Trusty (6), Lowe (6), Vinicius Souza (6), McAtee (7), Hamer (6), Brooks (6), Archer (7), McBurnie (6)



Subs: Norwood (6), Ben Slimane (6), Osula (6)



Player of the match: Cole Palmer

How Chelsea returned to winning ways

Chelsea were looking to maintain their recent good home form against a Blades team boosted by victory over Brentford last time out, just their second win of their league campaign, and the visitors took that confidence with them into the match as they largely frustrated their much-changed hosts before half-time.

In fact, so dire was the first 45 minutes from the hosts that the Blues - who made five changes from defeat at Goodison Park - failed to manage a first-half shot inside the box in a home game for the first time since 2010, when records began, while registering an XG of 0.12 as Wilder's game plan worked to perfection.

Team news Chelsea made five changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Everton last Sunday, with goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic coming in for his debut for the club in place of Robert Sanchez, who has a knee problem.



Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino also handed starts to the likes of Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson.



And in a major boost for the Blues, Christopher Nkunku was named as a sub for the first time since injuring his in preseason following his summer switch from RB Leipzig.



However, both Reece James and Marc Cucurella missedout through injury.



As for the visitors, Chris Wilder made two alterations to the team that beat Brentford 1-0 at home last Saturday, with striker Oli McBurnie - back from suspension - and defender Max Lowe both recalled to the starting XI in place of William Osula and Jack Robinson.



Meanwhile, Oliver Norwood also returned from a one-game ban to take his place on the bench.

The Blades even went close to scoring a spectacular opener, only for Cameron Archer's curling effort to be deflected just wide of the far post, with Chelsea debutant goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic at full stretch.

However, whatever Pochettino said to his players at the break worked as Chelsea came out firing, scoring twice in the first 15 minutes of the second period to end the visitors' resistance.

The crucial breakthrough came as Palmer fed Raheem Sterling in the box and the forward drove to the byline, before his fiercely struck cross was diverted home by the former for his sixth goal in just his last nine games.

After a brief Video Assistant Referee check for offside, the goal stood and seven minutes later the hosts doubled their lead in scruffy fashion as Sterling was felled in the box, but as everyone stood still waiting for a possible penalty, Palmer reacted quickest to centre for Jackson to side foot home from virtually on the line as the Blues made it back-to-back home league wins for the first time since last October.

FPL stats: Chelsea vs Sheff Utd Goals: Palmer, Jackson

Assists: Sterling, Palmer

Bonus points: Palmer (3), Badiashile & Silva (2)

Are Blues starting to feel at home at the Bridge? Opta stats

●Chelsea have won consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since a run of three in October 2022, more such victories than in their previous 14 at Stamford Bridge (W1 D7 L6).

● Having won their first three Premier League games against Chelsea, Sheffield United have lost six of their last eight in the competition against the Blues (W1 D1), conceding at least twice in each defeat.

● Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 19 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, scoring 15 and assisting five. Indeed, four of his seven goal involvements in the league this season (57%) have come against such clubs.

● Chelsea had a 77.9% share of possession against Sheffield United, completing 729 out of 805 passes - the first time they've attempted over 800 and completed over 700 passes in a Premier League home game since January 2021 against Wolves (898 attempted, 832 completed), Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge.

What the managers said...

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino:

"I think we talked a lot during the week after Everton about needing drastic change. It was important to confirm that we are in a good way. The team in the first half was frustrated because we couldn't find a way past the low block of Sheffield United.

"We didn't show the capacity to be flexible and it was easy for them to identify our position and to block us and make us put the ball in positions that were easy for them to stop.

"The second half we were much better, we fixed things. The team started to find better possibilities to play, to link much better. Cole from the right, going into the space, started to link better with team-mates and be the player that we want to use - a playmaker.

"You only can play 11. It's a big competition, sometimes you need one profile or another and you choose the players. The combination between Caicedo and Gallagher, using Cole like a No 10, that was the possibility for the best combination for today.

"I'm happy because three points are important and Tuesday we have an important game against Newcastle. To arrive in that game with a good feeling is really important, to have the confidence that we can go through."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"A mad 15 minutes at start of second half cost us when naivety shone through and that happens with young players, we were in a good place up to half-time, the shape of the team was good and I sensed a feeling around the ground there was something in it for us.

"But it was naive of us to then open the game up - not being over critical of the players, I told them this in the dressing room - as the players decided themselves to chase the game and make it big in the first 15 minutes after half-time, which Chelsea wanted and they started to turn us and get forward runners and that left us in a bad place.

"The second goal is a mistake and then it becomes a difficult afternoon. The first half we were okay, we got the balance right, but it is fine lines, the players are learning on the job, it is a young group in terms of age and experience.

"I don't like when one player goes off to clap supporters on their own, if we're going to do it we go together.

"That's important to me and it was important that they quickly got that message because for a big period, we were in the game and we were fighting our way against an outstanding manager and some top individuals."

Could scrappy Blades win prove to be a catalyst for Poch's Blues?

Analysis by Sky Sports' Richard Morgan:

"It was not pretty at times, but Chelsea eventually got the job done against a spirited Sheffield United side at Stamford Bridge to record a much-needed win and the perfect way to head into Tuesday's hugely important Carabao Cup quarter-final home tie with Newcastle United.

"Pochettino's side have struggled all season to break down teams intent to play with a low block and on the counter-attack and it was no different in the first half against the Blades.

"In fact, the hosts went in at half-time having failed to manage a first-half shot inside the box in a home game for the first time since 2010, when records began, while registering an XG of just 0.16.

"However, a slight teak to the positions of Sterling and Palmer, who was switched to a No 10 role in the second half, proved beneficial for the Blues, who scored twice in the opening 16 minutes to break the visitors' stiff resistance.

"And that means Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions in west London - while it is also just one defeat in seven in total stretching back to September - as Pochettino tries to make the Bridge a fortress.

"But that impressive home form will be tested in midweek when Newcastle visit the capital - live on Sky Sports - with a place in the League Cup semi-finals up for grab and the possibility of the first domestic trophy of the season going Chelsea's way."

Chelsea's season could potentially be on the line on Tuesday as they face Newcastle in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports. They then head to Wolves on Christmas Eve, 1pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

