Chelsea 4-0 Southampton: Enzo Maresca's side go fourth in Premier League with much-needed win

Chelsea secured a much-needed win as they bounced back from a three-game losing run by thrashing Southampton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge to go fourth in the Premier League.

Three first-half goals in 21 minutes from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Levi Colwill put Stamford Bridge at ease after a nervous start on a night when a small group of fans protested the club's ownership before the game.

Chelsea never looked back after that with Marc Cucurella adding a fourth goal, set up by academy graduate Tyrique George off the bench, on a near-perfect night for Enzo Maresca as results went for his team elsewhere in the race for the Champions League.

Image: Christopher Nkunku celebrates after giving Chelsea a first-half lead against Southampton

Not only do his side now move into fourth, with fifth currently enough for Champions League qualification, but two of their rivals, Bournemouth and Aston Villa were also beaten on Tuesday night, to give Chelsea an added boost.

Cole Palmer's struggles in front of goal are a lingering concern, however, with Chelsea's talisman now without a goal in seven matches in all competitions and without an assist in 14, after missing two glorious first-half chances. Confidence is seemingly an issue.

For Southampton, the threat of replacing Derby as the worst team in Premier League history looms large with 11 games to go. They require three points to avoid setting a new record for the lowest points tally, which will be a struggle going by this effort.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was left aghast by them. "I can't believe what l am watching with Southampton. I am flabbergasted that a Premier League team in the best league in the world are this bad," he said on Soccer Special.

Maresca desperately needed this victory, just Chelsea's third in their last 11 league games, otherwise the pressure would have ramped up. But with a week off now and Leicester their next opponents in the league, things are looking up for Chelsea, for now.

Player ratings: Chelsea: Jorgensen (6), Gusto (7), Tosin (7), Colwill (8), Cucurella (8), Caicedo (7), Fernandez (8), Palmer (6), Sancho (7), Neto (8), Nkunku (8).



Subs: George (7), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Acheampong (6), Amougou (6), Mhueka (N/A).



Southampton: Ramsdale (5), Sugawara (5), Bree (5), Bella-Kotchap (5), Aribo (5), Walker-Peters (5), Fernandes (5), Downes (4), Smallbone (5), Sulemana (5), Onuachu (5).



Subs: Harwood-Bellis (5), Dibling (5), Manning (5), Archer (5), Santos (N/A).



Player of the Match: Marc Cucurella.

Analysis: Palmer in a rut

Image: Cole Palmer is without a goal in seven games

Chelsea's hammering of Southampton provided the perfect platform for some of Maresca's underperforming stars to rediscover their confidence. But that wasn't the case for Cole Palmer.

The 22-year-old has not managed to score a goal for seven games. Even his creativity has dried up. It's been a 14-game stretch without an assist for Chelsea's talisman.

For the first time in his professional career, Palmer finds himself in a rut. And he doesn't know how to get out of it just yet.

Palmer's underlying numbers heading into this game suggested the problem didn't just lie solely with him. No player in the league had created as many chances as him in the 13 games preceding this one.

Tuesday night's game, however, revealed a player short on confidence. Easy to forget, being just moments before Chelsea's first two goals, but Palmer had two glaring chances spurned.

Aaron Ramsdale stopped the first one, but half the goal was gaping for Palmer to score. Then he seemed in two minds over shooting and passing when played in down the right.

Palmer has more than enough credit in the bank to shrug off this run. It is the first dip in a glittering first 18 months in senior football as a regular starter in which he has barely put a foot wrong.

Maresca has little doubt that this moment will soon pass. "All the big players go through bad moments where they struggle to score," said the Chelsea boss after the game.

"At this moment, Cole struggles to score or struggles to do the right thing, but he's happy. He knows this is something normal.

"It is lucky because Cole had time in a big club with big players and knows players go through moments like this. He's reacting perfectly, he is laughing. He has to enjoy football."

But tougher tests lie ahead for Chelsea and they will need their star man to find his way out of this hole if they are to be serious contenders for Champions League qualification.

Maresca: We are in our worst moment but still fourth

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca speaking at his post-match press conference:

"Very important [win] because we know that from now on every game is important and when we get three points it's even more important.

"We are happy knowing that from now on when we win a game we're going to be there, if we don't win we're going to drop a little bit.

"It's how we manage the emotion until the end but for sure about the performance we are happy.

"We were happy even against Villa because I think the performance was very good but unfortunately we didn't win and tonight we are very happy.

"We are in our worst moment in terms of results but we are fourth one point from the third. That means a lot and also shows how good we have been in the first part of the season.

"Now it's just a matter of trying to finish in the best way"

Juric not worried about his future

Juric sets unwanted managerial record Ivan Juric has won just one of his 10 Premier League matches in charge of Southampton (lost nine), the lowest points per game (0.30 PPG) of any manager to oversee 10 or more games in the competition’s history.

Southampton manager Ivan Juric speaking at his post-match press conference:

"I think we did really good in the first 25-30 minutes. We had two big chances with Paul [Onuachu] and we were very competitive with them.

"Then we conceded set-pieces goal and the first one and third one in one transition and it became really difficult. After the first half it was almost finished because 3-0 against Chelsea is a lot, but I think the guys gave everything they have in this moment and that's it.

On conceding first despite bright start: "I'm frustrated with the situation. It's not easy. It's a really tough moment for everybody, for the players, for the club.

"But it has to be energy for the future. All this negative moment to accumulate energy and then try to do better in the future."

On whether he is worried about his future: "No, everything is possible. It's the club's decision what they want to do of course."

Story of the match in stats...