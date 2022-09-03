Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell inspire comeback win off the bench

David Moyes says he has "lost faith in VAR" after Maxwel Cornet's late equaliser was contentiously chalked off to ensure Chelsea won 2-1 after a frantic finale at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

West Ham substitute Cornet, who struck the post with a free header before Kai Havertz's late winner (88), thought he had redeemed himself until VAR Jarred Gillett advised referee Andy Madley to go to his monitor to check Jarrod Bowen's slight touch on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Image: Jarrod Bowen was judged to have committed a foul on Edouard Mendy in the build-up to West Ham's equaliser

West Ham manager David Moyes described it as a "ridiculous decision" and accused Mendy of feigning injury, while Tuchel said "there is a reason it went in our favour".

Chelsea roared into life after Michail Antonio poked West Ham in front from close range (62), with Ben Chilwell equalising (76) before setting up his fellow substitute Havertz for the winner.

Tuchel's side getting back to winning ways moves them momentarily up to fifth, while West Ham languish in 17th just above the relegation zone after claiming only one win from their opening six games.

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (4); Fofana (6), Silva (8), Koulibably (6); James (7), Gallagher (5), Kovacic (6), Cucurella (6); Loftus-Cheek (5), Sterling (6), Pulisic (6).



Subs: Jorginho (n/a), Broja (7), Mount (7), Chilwell (9)Havertz (8).



West Ham: Fabianski (7), Coufal (6), Zouma (8), Kehrer (6), Emerson (6), Rice (7), Soucek (6), Paqueta (7), Bowen (6), Fornals (6), Antonio (7).



Subs: Cornet (7), Ogbonna (n/a), Benrahma (7).



Man of the match: Ben Chilwell.

How Chelsea snatched a late win with the help of VAR

Chelsea were looking to put a frustrating August behind them against West Ham, but it was more of the same for most of the first half as they struggled to trouble the visitors, with ex-Blues defender Kurt Zouma putting in a solid display.

The best chance of the half fell to Christian Pulisic, but his tame effort was blocked by West Ham's record-signing Lucas Paqueta on his full league debut. Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic also tested the West Ham goal from the edge of the area, but fired narrowly wide.

Team news Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, the two big-money signings for both clubs, made their full Premier League debuts following summer moves.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount dropped to the Chelsea bench as Reece James returned after illness.

Former Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri was picked to start for West Ham on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were also brought into the Chelsea line-up after the 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

Neither team was able to register a shot on target in what was a forgettable first half, with Pablo Fornals hitting West Ham's only shot of the half over the bar as Chelsea's expensive new back line - which included £75m debutant Wesley Fofana - had a largely quiet opening 45 minutes.

It was a fast start to the second half for both teams, but West Ham made the breakthrough as Declan Rice capitalised on some weak goalkeeping by Mendy from a corner to set up Antonio, who tapped in with the ball basically on the line.

Image: Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal

The arrival of Havertz and Chilwell off the bench made all the difference for Chelsea as the left-back produced a smart front-post finish to level the game before turning provider for the Germany forward as he claimed his first goal of the season to win the game for the Blues.

Cornet thought he had won the game for West Ham prior to Havertz's goal when Said Benrahma's cross found him free at the back post only to watch his header strike the post. The West Ham forward, though, can feel aggrieved after VAR harshly ruled out what would have been an 89th-minute equaliser for a soft challenge on Mendy by Bowen.

Tuchel subs make the difference

Thomas Tuchel made five changes from the Chelsea team that lost 2-1 to Southampton, sending a message to some of his more regular starters after an underwhelming start to the season.

Mason Mount, Havertz, Chilwell and Jorginho watched on from the bench as Chelsea struggled to create any clear-cut chances for the first hour or so.

But their arrival - along with the impact of youngster Armando Broja, who produced another impressive cameo - injected some passion into the game and changed things for Chelsea as they responded impressively to going a goal down.

It was Chilwell who stole the show, though, providing a goal and an assist from the left wing-back position. Tuchel said after the game he looks like he is "lacking rhythm" in training, but the England international was supremely sharp when he came on and was decisive off the bench.

The performance of Havertz will be a boost to all Chelsea fans as he reacted well to playing with his new striking rival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watching from the stands, scoring his first goal of the season. Another plus for Chelsea, who have lacked a cutting edge up front for most of the season.

Moyes: I've lost faith in VAR

West Ham manager David Moyes was scathing in his assessment of VAR Gillett for his decision to advise referee Madley to go to the screen to take another look at Maxwel Cornet's potential stoppage-time equaliser.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Moyes said it was a scandalous decision to rule out his side's late equaliser against Chelsea while Thomas Tuchel reckoned it was a clear foul on the goalkeeper

"The goalkeeper comes to take it and fumbles it out of his hands," said Moyes. "Then he acted as if it was a shoulder injury. I'm amazed that VAR sent the referee to the screen.

"I thought when I saw it, 'Even if he goes to the TV, there's no way he's overturning this'. It was a ridiculously bad decision.

"I think I question VAR today as much as the referee. The referee should have stuck to his own guns and been big enough to do what he said.

"I've had a chance to look at three or four angles, which they have, so there is no excuse for VAR. Today there is no excuse for that not to be a goal, none whatsoever.

"The sad thing is that this is the level of our elite refereeing at the moment. The goalkeeper tried to do the same thing with the first goal as well, he tried to fake an injury for the first goal as well.

"They've got new people in charge. I've lost faith in them today."

Chelsea's next fixture is in Croatia on Tuesday September 6, when they begin their Champions League campaign away to Dinamo Zagreb, kick-off at 5.45pm.

The Blues are then back in Premier League action on Saturday September 10, when they will make the short journey across west London to Fulham, kick-off at 12.30pm.

West Ham also begin their European journey in midweek, when they host Steaua Bucharest on Thursday September 8, kick-off at 8pm.

The Hammers will then host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday September 11, kick-off at 2pm, live on Sky Sports.