Chelsea 3-0 Wolves: Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto on target as Blues go second in Premier League

Chelsea beat Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to go second in the Premier League table and add to the relegation fears of their managerless visitors.

The Blues had been booed off at half-time after struggling to turn their dominance into a goal in the first 45 but tore their visitors apart after the break. By the final whistle, their fans were in party mood.

Winless Wolves battled hard but were ultimately outclassed in a game which underlined the scale of the task facing Rob Edwards, if he completes his switch from Middlesbrough, following the sacking of Vitor Pereira. After 11 games, Wolves are eight points from safety and their suffering supporters sung about dropping into the Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Malo Gusto opens the scoring against Wolves with his first goal for Chelsea

It was an unlikely goalscorer who eventually made the breakthrough for Chelsea six minutes into the second half. Malo Gusto headed in the first goal of his career on his 159th game in club football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Estevao makes an instant impact to tee up Joao Pedro for Chelsea's second goal against Wolves

It was a milestone night for Joao Pedro, too, who slammed in a second soon after to mark his 100th Premier League appearance, after sub Estevao's dribble and cross.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pedro Neto haunts his former side for Chelsea's third goal against Wolves

Alejandro Garnacho had crossed for Gusto's opener and he was the provider of the third as well, showing a surge of speed to burst away from Santiago Bueno before crossing for Pedro Neto to score against his former side.

It turned into a chastening night for the visitors, who were coached by caretaker James Collins. It could have been worse, with Marc Guiu hitting a post among a number of other good chances for the hosts.

In truth, Chelsea should have taken this game away from Wolves in the first half, with Sam Johnstone saving well from an Enzo Fernandez free-kick and Garnacho one-on-one before a corner was cleared off the line and Joao Pedro dragged a shot wide.

Wolves, who remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with just two points, will hope for a rejuvenation during the international break. Meanwhile, Chelsea, who have had an up-and-down first part of the season, are handily placed before the hard winter stretch begins.

More to follow...

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?