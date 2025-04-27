Chelsea Women 1-4 Barcelona Women (2-8 agg): Sonia Bompastor's side thrashed in Women's Champions League semi-final

Chelsea's Women's Champions League bid was shattered by a brilliant Barcelona, who won 4-1 in the second leg to advance to the Champions League final via an 8-2 aggregate win.

Trailing 4-1 from the game in Spain, Sonia Bompastor's Blues needed a miracle of epic proportions to reach the Lisbon final - but found themselves a further 3-0 down at half-time against unarguably the best team in the world.

Chelsea did start strongly and could have reduced the deficit but Sandy Baltimore and Sjoeke Nusken missed two big chances in quick succession - but Barcelona stunned Stamford Bridge with three brilliant goals.

First, Aitana Bonmati scored a stunning solo goal, bursting past Niamh Charles down the Barcelona right and finishing high past Hannah Hampton. The second goal came down the same wing, as great work from Caroline Graham Hansen saw her cross for Ewa Pajor, who couldn't miss from a few yards out.

Just as Chelsea were catching their breath, Barcelona struck once again with the best goal of the lot. Claudia Pina, who scored twice in the first leg, got another in superb fashion by finding the top corner from the edge of the box.

Image: Chelsea's tough task was over after three first half goals

Hampton was stranded, Chelsea bewildered. The Women's Super League's shining light was given a footballing lesson by Barcelona - and it continued after half-time. It should have been an even bigger triumph.

Fridolina Rolfo blazed a good chance over, while Hampton made stunning saves to deny Pajor and Salma Parulello on two occasions, while Lucy Bronze denied another Barcelona chance with a last-ditch clearance off the line.

Chelsea had chances to make the scoreline somewhat respectable but Barcelona's defence would not let up even at 7-1 up. Catarina Macario flashed a good chance wide inside the box, while Catalan goalkeeper Cata Coll denied Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Lucy Bronze with superb close-range saves.

Instead, Parulello would get her reward as an awful mix-up between Hampton and Niamh Charles allowed her to poke home. Wieke Kaptein pulled one back but it would then be followed by as boos from the home crowd at full-time.

It was the joint-second worst defeat of Bompastor's career - only in the 5-1 home loss to Arsenal as Lyon manager in October 2022 has been worse. For the Chelsea boss, she is still odds-on to claim a domestic double this term - but the gap to Europe's best is vast.

More to follow.

Chelsea's sorrow in photos

Image: Chelsea could not keep Barcelona off the scoresheet

Image: Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert and Keira Walsh, the latter formerly of Barcelona, could not believe their eyes

Image: Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor suffered a heavy defeat

Image: Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez looks bewildered - the Blues forward was taken off at half-time