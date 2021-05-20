Chelsea Women 3-0 Everton Women: Blues ease into Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

Goals from Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr and Drew Spence secured Chelsea's place in the FA Cup quarter-finals after a 3-0 win over Everton.

Willie Kirk's visitors almost opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Hayley Raso delivered an inch-perfect cross to Valerie Gauvin, whose flicked effort was superbly blocked on the line by Ann-Katrin Berger.

The Toffees had another glorious opportunity when the ball fell to Claire Emslie and she struck a powerful volley that forced Berger into a smart save.

Seven minutes later, Bethany England tried her luck with an audacious and curling effort from long range but the ball came back off the woodwork.

Image: Chelsea are still on course for a domestic treble for the 2020/21 season

However, Emma Hayes' side did break the deadlock in the 28th minute. Kerr took advantage of Everton's sloppiness and squared the ball to Reiten to fire a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

The second half saw a more positive start from Chelsea and Millie Bright lashed a speculator effort against the crossbar.

At the other end, Izzy Christiansen looped a dangerous cross into the penalty area and Berger tipped the ball over the bar.

Image: Emma Hayes celebrates after the Women's FA Cup victory

In the 77th minute, Chelsea doubled their advantage as Kerr fought hard to win the ball and drilled a powerful effort past Sandy MacIver.

The Blues sealed their place in the last eight of the competition after Kerr found substitute Spence, whose header was deflected in off the far post.