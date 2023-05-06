Chelsea Women 7-0 Everton Women: Blues close gap on WSL leaders Man United as Emma Hayes' side rise to second

Rampant Chelsea maintained their one hundred per cent home record by storming to an impressive 7-0 victory over luckless Everton.

It's a simple equation for the reigning champions; win their remaining four games and they will retain their Women's Super League title, regardless of what happens elsewhere.

Chelsea have now exchanged places with Manchester City in the table, who suffered a shock loss to Liverpool earlier on Sunday, and are four points shy of leaders Manchester United with a two-game advantage.

A scintillating first-half display saw Guro Reiten break the deadlock with a stunning angled strike (12), before Sam Kerr's back-post header (25) and a sweet Pernille Harder curler (33) had the hosts in dreamland.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Everton, who got unduly punished during a relentless first half, as Sophie Ingle swept Jessie Fleming's ball into the bottom left corner of Courtney Brosnan's net (44), before Fleming tucked home Harder's cross two minutes later.

Harder and Erin Cuthbert rounded off a ruthless attacking display late on, scoring one each, despite a valiant Everton revival - they were powerless to prevent the Blues taking another giant leap towards more WSL glory.

The only blot on an otherwise fruitful afternoon in west London was Kerr's early withdrawal after taking a knock on her ankle, with Chelsea only one week away from an FA Cup final showpiece against Manchester United at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea's hectic final month of fixtures continues at home to Leicester on Wednesday, kick-off 7pm, before a standout trip to Wembley Stadium in a week's time to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final, kick-off 2.30pm.

Everton are at home to Arsenal on Wednesday May 17, live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 6.15pm.