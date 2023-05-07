Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City: Gareth Taylor's side's hopes of winning WSL title left in tatters

Man City's WSL title hopes were dealt a huge blow as Gareth Taylor's side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Under pressure after Man Utd's 3-0 victory over Tottenham in the lunchtime kick-off, City were on the back foot straight away as Laura Coombs' stray back pass picked out Natasha Dowie, who finished past Ellie Roebuck to give Liverpool the lead.

The visitors hit back before half-time through Lauren Hemp's header, but Liverpool responded early in the second half as Missy Bo Kearns' low strike found the bottom corner.

Image: Missy Bo Kearns celebrates Liverpool retaking the lead

Man City thought they had grabbed a late equaliser when Hemp's powerful strike hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced down, but the officials adjudged that the ball hadn't crossed the line as Man City's title chances were all but ended.

The defeat leaves Man City six points behind league leaders Man Utd, who they face on Sunday May 21 (kick-off 6.45pm), and with a vastly inferior goal difference.

With the title now looking unlikely, Taylor's side look firmly locked in a battle to stay in the top three and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Image: Natasha Dowie celebrates her opening goal

Second-placed City are just one point ahead of Chelsea, who could leapfrog them later on Sunday when they face Everton, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6.45pm). They are still three points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal, but the Gunners have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in seventh after ending a run of two straight defeats.

WSL title race: State of play...

It's another twist in the tightest of title races - Man Utd take a six point lead, but Chelsea and Arsenal still have games in hand.

Man City, who could drop into third by the end of Sunday after Chelsea's match against Everton, are just three points ahead of the fourth-placed Gunners.

Image: WSL table

Manchester City face local rivals Manchester United in their penultimate tie of another nail-biting WSL season. The Manchester derby takes place on Sunday May 21, kick-off 6.45pm. Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on the same day at the earlier time of 2pm.