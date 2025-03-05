Chelsea 3-1 Leicester: WSL leaders back to winning ways with Foxes victory to open eight-point gap on Man Utd

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Women's Super League with a 3-1 win against Leicester City at Kingsmeadow.

Sonia Bompastor's side have now opened an eight-point gap on Manchester United in second after the head coach admitted before the fixture that her team were "desperate" to atone for their errors in the 2-2 draw against Brighton three days ago.

Catarina Macario was one of five changes made on the evening and it was her deflected free-kick that looped in to give the Blues an early lead (8).

After weathering a late push from Leicester in the first half, Chelsea added their second through a well-worked move that was rounded off by Aggie Beever-Jones (51), but the visitors responded immediately when Yuka Momiki drifted into the box and lifted her effort over the head of Hannah Hampton.

They were two goals of immense quality in the space of five minutes after Mayra Ramirez's smart backheel teed up the Chelsea team move before Momiki's brilliance silenced the home crowd.

Image: Catarina Macario gave Chelsea an early lead at Kingsmeadow

Leicester continued to ask questions of Chelsea but any nerves were settled when substitute Erin Cuthbert curled home a third (87) to seal all three points, moments after the midfielder rattled the crossbar from range with a strike from a similar distance.

Bompastor's side have clear daylight at the top of the table and etching their name onto the trophy, for a fourth season in a row, seems inevitable.

Bompastor: I expected this reaction after Brighton

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor told Sky Sports:

"When you drop points, the reaction is important but I was expecting it. I wanted to score quickly in the game and we had a lot of opportunities.

"We should be more clinical. When we were up 2-0, we cannot concede the goal we conceded. Sometimes it happens.

Team news: James benched after Brighton heroics Lauren James was an unused substitute vs Leicester, three days after her goal rescued a point for the Blues against Brighton. Sonia Bompastor made five changes in total.

Leicester boss Amandine Miquel made four changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Man Utd last weekend.

"You need to control more things and we gave them a goal. I don't think it's in terms of confidence, sometimes we are just more fluent.

"I am not too worried. We have big games coming up. I have depth in my squad and it is nice to rotate, it gives the players a chance to show their quality but maybe we lose some quality.

"We could have done a lot better than where we are, in terms of results. We are ready, mentally and physically. We are looking forward to those moments [the final stretch]."

Watch the goals!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catarina Macario opens the scoring for Chelsea with a deflected free-kick against Leicester in the WSL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aggie Beever-Jones extends Chelsea's lead after a Mayra Ramirez back-heel in the build up against Leicester in the WSL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yuka Momiki gets one back for Leicester with a perfect lob against Chelsea in the WSL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erin Cuthbert scores a delightful goal to seal the win for Chelsea against Leicester in the WSL

More to follow.

Story of the match in stats...