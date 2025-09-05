Chelsea Women 2-1 Man City Women: Reigning WSL champions begin title defence with nervy victory

Reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea began their defence with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over title rivals Manchester City.

On an entertaining opening night - where Chelsea introduced their new £1m signing Alyssa Thompson before kick-off - the Blues scored two slick goals either side of the break, similar in nature, to secure Sonia Bompastor a record-breaking 20th WSL win.

The Frenchwoman becomes the quickest manager in the competition's history to reach that total, despite being pushed all the way by dogged City, who played aggressively in the style of new head coach Andree Jeglertz and forced Niamh Charles into an awkward own goal which made for a nervy end.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea's new signing Ellie Carpenter assisted Aggie Beever-Jones who scored the first goal of the 2025/26 Women's Super League season at Stamford Bridge against Manchester City.

Before that, Bunny Shaw had squandered a handful of chances, while Yui Hasegawa and Lily Murphy were denied by Chelsea's faultless goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, as City landed more shots on target and generated a better xG value than their hosts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Maika Hamano scored Chelsea's second in their Women's Super League opener against Manchester City.

But impressively crafted strikes from Aggie Beever-Jones and Maika Hamano were ultimately decisive, ensuring a perfect start for the champions at Stamford Bridge - their bid for a seventh straight title is officially up and running.

And to make matters worse for City, who will feel as if they deserved a better outcome, both Alex Greenwood and Lily Murphy were lost to injury late on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Niamh Charles scored an own goal in Chelsea's Women's Super League opener against Manchester City.

Chelsea debutant Ellie Carpenter, who assisted Beever-Jones for the opener, told Sky Sports: "Everyone wants to beat Chelsea. Coming into this as a new environment, you can see that winning mentality from day one.

"That's what is so lovely, everyone gives their all. The small things in training, everyone wants to win everything and that is transferred into the game."

Jeglertz confident City can rival Chelsea

Man City head coach Andree Jeglertz:

"I'm disappointed. We deserved something, based on how we played second half. We should have a result with us, it didn't happen.

"We are challenging Chelsea during the whole game, and we will definitely do that throughout the season.

"We saw the high press, it's an important part for us. We did that many times, and also creating scoring chances. It's not just about crosses. We can play through central combinations.

"I've said it already, we are here to win. That's what our belief is. But if you zoom out, we are changing a few things and I'm bringing a few new things - in the first game we've shown we have come quite far. The players believe in what we're doing."