Chelsea Women 1-0 Man Utd Women: Sam Kerr stunner moves Emma Hayes' side top of Women's Super League

Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester United to move top of the Women's Super League thanks to a stunning goal from Sam Kerr.

United led by a point at the start of the day but now find themselves two behind with Chelsea also holding a game in hand as they search for a sixth WSL title.

Kerr was denied twice early on before scoring a goal-of-the-season contender, perfectly controlling a long ball forward and then lobbing England goalkeeper Mary Earps from inside the area.

United's top scorer Alessia Russo was kept quiet as the visitors struggled to create clear chances although they saw two penalty appeals waved away in the first half when Nikita Parris and Ona Batlle went down in the box, which boss Marc Skinner thought should have been given.

"It helps if you get two decisions that should go for you," he said. "They're two big decisions and that's the reality in big games. We've had 63 per cent possession, we've moved Chelsea to only being able to counter-attack and yet we've come away having got into the box twice and they're two penalties.

"Two penalties in a game like this are massive. Chelsea get a goal that's offside the other day. These are decisions that will make or break where you finish in the table. We should have had two penalties. They're two stonewalls but if one of them goes our away then it's a different game."

How Chelsea moved top

Image: Sam Kerr chips the ball over Mary Earps for 1-0 in the first half at Kingsmeadow

Man Utd controlled possession in the early stages but Chelsea looked more dangerous in attack. Kerr twice got in behind the United defence but was denied by Earps on both occasions with her second, and best, opportunity coming from a perfect Jessie Fleming pass.

But the Chelsea striker was not to be denied in the 23rd minute when she brought down Lauren James' long pass on her chest before delicately lobbing Earps with an inch-perfect finish.

All of United's possession had been in front of the hosts although when Parris ran in behind, she appealed for a penalty as Kadeisha Buchanan caught her in the box. Moments later, Jess Carter arrived late in an aerial duel with Batlle in the area which was again dismissed.

Team news: Emma Hayes made five changes from Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Brighton. Guro Reiten was not in the squad while Zecira Musovic, Maren Mjelde, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Jelena Cankovic dropped to the bench. Ann-Katrin Berger started in goal with Sophie Ingle, Lauren James, Eve Perisset and Niamh Charles also coming in.

Nikita Parris was the only change for Man Utd from their 5-1 hammering of Leicester last weekend, coming in for Martha Thomas.

Russo had been starved of service until she stung the palms of Ann-Katrin Berger with a close-range effort as United finished the half on top and looking sharper in attack. Chelsea, though, did go close when Fleming's miscued cross almost caught out Earps and hit the angle of post and bar.

Image: Manchester United's Nikita Parris battles with Chelsea's Jess Carter

Chelsea started the second half brightly with Kerr bending a good chance wide and the subdued James firing off-target from outside the area.

But from there both teams cancelled each other out as the quality dipped with United unable to sustain periods of pressure to trouble Chelsea.

Hayes: We could have won by more

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes: "That's our third game in a week, it's three points, we've done it. We've had injury and illness in the squad. To perform like that is exactly what I've been saying every week about why the squad matters.

"Players have come into the team and delivered. We knew we were going to be without the ball. We had to be structured defensively and we were. We could have won by more.

"Even if we had three, maybe four subs available, the players on the pitch did the job. We were comfortable."

Skinner: If we play that game again we don't lose it

Man Utd boss Marc Skinner: "Last year when we played here, they were better in the second half and we were better in the first half. We've been better barring the goal and then some counter-attacks.

"We've dominated, we've tried to progress so we've come to the champions' home ground and put our stamp on it. You need those things to go for you if you want to win games like this.

"They're two stonewalls but if one of them goes our away then it's a different game. We have to be more ruthless in their box as well. If we play that game again we don't lose it."

Analysis: Kerr brilliance makes Chelsea favourites

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

How to solve the Chelsea conundrum? Never dazzling just efficient. Attritional. When you have Sam Kerr in your side winning seems easy, inevitable even.

The Women's Super League is now Chelsea's to lose, as has been the case for the past four seasons. Does any rival side have enough to stop them cantering over the finish line? Well, this was first vs second. But the Blues never appeared rushed or troubled, despite surrendering plenty of possession and territory.

They never looked close to being broken down - stark contrast from a week ago, where they were torn apart by Arsenal's creative guile. Man Utd did not possess the same craft. In fact, they fell some way short of matching Chelsea at the top end of the pitch.

Kerr's match-winner was world class. The instant control on the chest was impressive, but the finish, leaving the league's most in-form goalkeeper Mary Earps stranded, was devastating.

Emma Hayes criticised her side for allowing complacency to creep in against Arsenal last Sunday. There was no such concern today. Back to business. Back to winning. Back to the top.

Chelsea visit Reading in the FA Cup on Sunday March 19 before heading to Lyon on Wednesday March 22 in the Champions League quarter-finals. They return to WSL action on Sunday March 26 at Manchester City.

Manchester United go to Lewes in the FA Cup next Sunday before hosting West Ham on Saturday March 25, live on Sky Sports.