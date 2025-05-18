Chelsea Women 3-0 Man Utd Women: Blues clinch unbeaten domestic treble with Women's FA Cup final win as Sandy Baltimore scores twice

Sandy Baltimore scored twice and assisted another as Chelsea Women clinched the treble with a 3-0 Women's FA Cup final win against Man Utd Women, ending the domestic season unbeaten.

Sonia Bompastor's side lifted their latest WSL title last weekend at Stamford Bridge, and became the first side to not lose in a 22-game league campaign.

They rounded that incredible feat off on Sunday, beating last year's FA Cup winners and adding another trophy to the cabinet alongside the WSL and Women's League Cup.

It was always going to be a tight game given the two sides had the best defences in the WSL this season, and Chelsea took the lead just before the break.

It was a clumsy challenge from Celin Bizet on Erin Cuthbert, catching the Scot in the midriff with a high leg. After a brief delay - and a few mind games from Man Utd goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce - Baltimore fired her spot kick in.

The Blues saw the better of the play in the second half, and hit a tired Man Utd late on with two fine goals to seal their sixth FA Cup. Baltimore was involved again as she swept in a free-kick, which Catarina Macario rose to nod home.

Image: Baltimore scored from the penalty spot at Wembley

France international Baltimore made it three goal involvements from three when she netted Chelsea's final goal in added time. She took the ball away from Anna Sandberg before rifling home from close range.

It is the first time Chelsea have completed the treble since the curtailed 2019/20 season - Bompastor doing so in her first season as Blues boss too - and offers a reminder of why they are England's most successful women's team.

