Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cheltenham Town vs Sheffield Wednesday. Sky Bet League One.

Whaddon Road GroundAttendance5,433.

Cheltenham Town 2

  • A Keena (62nd minute)
  • A May (69th minute)

Sheffield Wednesday 2

  • A Flint (76th minute)
  • L Gregory (87th minute)

Cheltenham 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory salvages point for title-chasing Owls

League One match report and highlights; all four goals came in the second half, with Aidan Keena and Alfie May putting the home side 2-0 up as the Owls looked set for a third successive defeat; but Aden Flint's header restored hope and Lee Gregory netted a late equaliser

Wednesday 29 March 2023 23:37, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Cheltenham Town and Sheffield Wednesday

Title-chasing Sheffield Wednesday hit back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham.

All four goals came in the second half, with Aidan Keena and Alfie May putting the home side 2-0 up as the Owls looked set to be condemned to a third successive defeat.

But Aden Flint's header restored hope and Lee Gregory netted a late equaliser to move them to within two points of leaders Plymouth.

Cheltenham created the better chances in the opening 45 minutes, but David Stockdale kept them out with a string of saves, denying May twice and Keena.

Will Vaulks' long-range effort was touched over the bar by Luke Southwood just before the break.

Southwood made an excellent save to deny Michael Smith four minutes after half-time.

Cheltenham opened the scoring in the 62nd minute when Will Ferry's delivery was miskicked by Dominic Iorfa, allowing Keena to score his second goal in two games.

May nearly added a second two minutes later, but his effort rolled just wide.

But he made no mistake in the 69th minute following up for his fifth goal in as many games when Stockdale could only parry Taylor Perry's low shot.

Flint headed in a fine cross from Barry Bannan to restore hope for Wednesday and Smith supplied the ball in from the right for Gregory to touch in the leveller three minutes from the end.

Vaulks hit the post with the final kick of the game as Wednesday missed out on the chance to go top.

