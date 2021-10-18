Brugge vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Brugge vs Man City in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm.
Team news
Manchester City will be without defender John Stones for Tuesday's Champions League Group A clash at Club Brugge.
The England centre-back has not travelled due to personal reasons but Brazil pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could return after flying straight to Belgium following international duty last week.
Winger or striker Ferran Torres is out with a broken foot but Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in contention.
Opta stats
- This is the first-ever meeting between Club Brugge and Manchester City in European competition, with the Citizens the 11th different English side that Brugge have faced in Europe.
- In all European competitions, Club Brugge are winless in 12 matches against English opponents (D3 L9) since beating Chelsea 1-0 in the Cup Winners' Cup in February 1995.
- Manchester City have won five of their six European matches against Belgian opponents, losing the other 2-0 against Standard Liège in November 1978 in the UEFA Cup. Their last match against a side from Belgium came in October 2003 against KSC Lokeren, a 1-0 away win in UEFA Cup with a goal from Nicolas Anelka.
- Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last four group stage games in the UEFA Champions League (W2 D2), picking up eight points in the process - this is their best points haul over a run of four games in the competition in their history. Only once have they gone five consecutive games without defeat in the UEFA Champions League, during a run of six ending in October 2019 (W1 D5).
- Manchester City were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in their previous UEFA Champions League game, losing 2-0 at the Parc des Princes. As manager Pep Guardiola has only lost consecutive away games in the competition once previously, with those two games coming in the 2014-15 season in charge of Bayern Munich (1-3 v FC Porto and 0-3 v Barcelona).
- Club Brugge are one of only three teams to have named the same starting XI in their two UEFA Champions League games this season (with Sheriff Tiraspol and Ajax), while the Belgian side have also made fewer substitutions than anyone else so far (5).