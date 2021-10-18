Brugge vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Brugge vs Man City in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

Manchester City will be without defender John Stones for Tuesday's Champions League Group A clash at Club Brugge.

The England centre-back has not travelled due to personal reasons but Brazil pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could return after flying straight to Belgium following international duty last week.

Winger or striker Ferran Torres is out with a broken foot but Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in contention.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he can't give assurances to any of his players with regards to playing time and if a player is unhappy, they have to do what is best for themselves

How to follow

Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 4.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm. Also follow second half and reaction on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Opta stats