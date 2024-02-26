 Skip to content
Coventry City vs Maidstone Utd. The FA Cup Fifth Round.

The Coventry Building Society ArenaAttendance26,857.

Coventry City 5

  • E Simms (9th minute, 14th minute, 35th minute)
  • F Tavares (88th minute, 91st minute)

Maidstone Utd 0

    Coventry 5-0 Maidstone: Ellis Simms hat-trick eases Championship side into FA Cup quarter-finals

    Report as Maidstone's FA Cup run comes to an end in the fifth round; Ellis Simms' first-half hat-trick and Fabio Tavares' late double eased Championship side into quarter-finals; Maidstone were unable to add fourth EFL side to their list of victims in the competition

    Joe Shread

    @JoeShreadSky

    Monday 26 February 2024 21:52, UK

    Coventry City's Ellis Simms celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game completing his hat-trick during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture date: Monday February 26, 2024.
    Image: Ellis Simms' first-half hat-trick sent Coventry on their way to victory

    Ellis Simms scored a first-half hat-trick as Coventry emphatically ended Maidstone's remarkable FA Cup run with a 5-0 victory in the fifth round.

    The National League South side had already eliminated EFL clubs Barrow and Stevenage before stunning third-placed Championship side Ipswich in the previous round.

    Around 5,000 Maidstone fans travelled to Coventry in hope of another upset but they were quickly brought back to reality when Simms poked in his first from Kasey Palmer's smart pass.

    Palmer and Simms combined again minutes later, with the striker's sharp finish catching out goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.

    Simms then completed his hat-trick by turning in the rebound after Covolan weakly pushed Palmer's ambitious effort into his direction.

    Coventry looked to have settled for three as the game ticked towards full-time, only for Fabio Tavares to add a late double - the second after another sloppy Covolan save - to ruthlessly send George Elokobi's sixth-tier side out of the competition.

    When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

    The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, with the fixtures scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 16/17.

    More to follow...

    What's next?

    West Bromwich Albion
    Coventry City

    Friday 1st March 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

    Coventry head across the Midlands to face West Brom on Friday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

    Maidstone United return to their National League South promotion charge with a trip to bottom side Dover on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

