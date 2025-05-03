Coventry City 2-0 Middlesbrough: Frank Lampard's team seal play-off place with win

Coventry sealed their place in the Championship play-offs thanks to a hard-earned 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough.

Jack Rudoni scored both goals for the hosts as Frank Lampard's side booked a play-off double-header against Sunderland.

Boro, meanwhile, have ultimately paid the price for a hugely inconsistent second half of the season as they blew their chance of sneaking back into the top six.

The home fans were almost rejoicing after just four minutes, only for Ellis Simms to lash an effort inches wide from just eight yards out.

The tone was being set in such a vital fixture for both teams, with City in control early on as Ben Sheaf then went close as he fizzed a shot off target from inside the Boro box.

Michael Carrick's men had looked the more nervous of the sides in the early stages, though they finally gained a foothold and Morgan Whittaker tested City keeper Ben Wilson.

The hosts ran out of steam somewhat, while Boro created the next opening just before the half-hour mark.

Tommy Conway charged menacingly towards the heart of the Coventry defence, only to see his powerful shot blocked.

The visitors were now on top, and Finn Azaz's strike was palmed onto the post by Wilson.

However, it was City who made the breakthrough in the 44th minute.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto floated over a cross for Rudoni, who superbly glanced a header into the corner, past the despairing dive of keeper Mark Travers.

Boro created the first chance of the second half. Conway found Samuel Iling-Junior smartly, but his low snapshot was well saved by Wilson.

The Coventry stopper was at his brilliant best minutes later. This time Whittaker flicked the ball into the path of Azaz, but Wilson saved superbly from close range.

Rudoni went close when denied by a super Travers save with 20 minutes left.

The woodwork then saved Boro when City substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante thumped a strike against the post.

The same happened at the other end soon after when Whittaker also cracked a shot against the post.

The Sky Blues finally sealed Boro's fate with two minutes left, however, when Rudoni coolly converted a measured cross from Thomas-Asante.

Championship play-off schedule

First legs

Thur 8: Bristol City vs Sheff Utd, 8pm

Fri 9: Coventry vs Sunderland, 8pm

Second legs

Mon 12: Sheff Utd vs Bristol City, 8pm

Tues 13: Sunderland vs Coventry, 8pm

Final: Sat May 24 (KO tbc)

The managers

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

To follow...

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

To follow...