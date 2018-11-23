Coventry 1-1 Peterborough: City forward Conor Chaplin rescues stoppage-time draw

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Coventry and Peterborough. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Coventry and Peterborough.

A thrilling climax at the Ricoh Arena saw Coventry draw 1-1 with Peterborough on Friday evening.

Ivan Toney's 89th-minute finish looked to have secured Peterborough all three points, however Conor Chaplin struck a minute later to rescue a point for the hosts.

Both sides had looked toothless in front of goal for the majority until Toney's goal sparked a dramatic ending.

Marcus Maddison dissected the Coventry defence 41 minutes in to find Matt Godden free in the penalty area, but the striker's goal-bound effort was parried away by Lee Burge.

A lively start to the second half saw Luke Thomas produce a brilliant solo run to split the Peterborough defence, although the winger could not get his shot on target.

Peterborough boss Steve Evans received a yellow card on 63 minutes from referee Anthony Backhouse for his touchline behaviour.

Toney squandered the best chance of the night on the 72nd minute by heading Joe Ward's cross wide whilst unmarked.

But he atoned for his missed effort by capitalising on a Coventry error and slotting past Burge.

Coventry responded immediately as substitute Amadou Bakayoko lofted the ball over to a free Chaplin who smashed the ball home to lift Coventry into the play-off places.