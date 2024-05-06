Crewe Alexandra 0-2 Doncaster Rovers: Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins on target in League Two play-off semi-final

Doncaster Rovers took a giant step towards the League Two play-off final as goals from Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins in either half secured a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra a the Mornflake Stadium.

Molyneux finished off a sweeping move to give Grant McCann's side the lead (34) and Biggins pounced on a mistake by Mickey Demetriou to double Rovers' advantage just three minutes into the second half.

Biggins was immediately forced off the field with a suspected hamstring injury and will be assessed ahead of the second leg on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Chris Long missed Crewe's best chance late on when he flicked a header over but following a fourth straight home defeat, all the momentum is with Doncaster, with the winners facing either Crawley or MK Dons at Wembley on Sunday May 19.

Doncaster produce perfect away performance

Image: Luke Molyneux fired Doncaster into a first-half lead

This proved a step too far for Lee Bell's injury-ravaged squad. Doncaster have a foot in the final and an iron grip on this tie. In Joe Ironside, they had the game's best player who inspired this 11th win in 13 outings.

Crewe, who won just 12 of their last 12 games, made a very bright start as Thimothee Lo-Tutala had to be at full stretch to keep out Rio Adebisi's header from Mickey Demetriou's long throw inside seven minutes.

Doncaster finished in fifth place during the regular season having sat 20th just two months ago. They were brimming with confidence heading into the play-offs - but they were again forced into some crucial last-ditch defending as Tom Anderson blocked a cross from Shilow Tracey destined for Elliott Nevitt in the centre.

Image: Molyneux slides on his knees after opening the scoring

Doncaster absorbed the early onslaught, however, with Molyneux testing Max Stryjek midway through the first half from distance. He would soon be celebrating his 11th goal of a productive campaign.

Hakeeb Adelakun and Matthew Craig combined down the left for the latter to pull back his cross and there was Molyneux at the near post to lift his shot high into the roof of the net.

Grant McCann's side came close to doubling their lead before the break when Adelakun set up Harrison Biggins for a right-foot curler on the edge of the box which struck the woodwork.

Image: Biggins celebrates doubling Doncaster's lead at Crewe

Three minutes into the second half, Doncaster would double their lead as a mistake from Mickey Demetriou allowed Ironside to set up Biggins for a simple finish.

There would be very little in the way of a response from the hosts, but they came close to halving the deficit when Rio Adebisi's cross was helped on by Zac Williams but substitute Chris Long could direct his header on target.

Crewe and Doncaster will face off against one another in the second leg at the Eco-Power Stadium at 8pm on Friday May 10, live on Sky Sports Football.

The winners will advance to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final, which will be played at Wembley on Sunday May 19.