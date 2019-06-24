Other matches

Mon 24th June

European U-21 Champ - Grp C

  • Croatia U21 vs England U21
  • 8:00pm Monday 24th June
  • Olimpico di Serravalle  
FT

Croatia U21 3

J Brekalo (39, 82),N Vlasic (62)

England U21 3

R Nelson (11 pen),J Maddison (48),J Kenny (70)

Report

Croatia U21 3-3 England U21: Young Lions pegged back three times

Young Lions led three times but leaked goals at regular intervals

Last Updated: 24/06/19 10:03pm

Defensive frailties reared their head again for England U21's as they ended their dismal European Championship campaign with a 3-3 draw with Croatia.

England had already been eliminated from Group C after Friday's 4-2 defeat to Romania in Cesena condemned them to an early exit, with Aidy Boothroyd - who signed a two-year extension in May - insisting he would not quit.

The Young Lions led three times in this dead-rubber encounter with goals from Reiss Nelson (11), James Maddison (48) and Jonjoe Kenny (69). However, lapses in concentration at the back allowed Josip Brekalo (39 & 81) and Nikola Vlasic (61) to punish England's sloppiness.

In three Group C matches, Boothroyd's pre-tournament favourites conceded nine goals in their three games as the players head home to their clubs earlier than expected.

More to follow...

