Croatia U21 3-3 England U21: Young Lions pegged back three times

Defensive frailties reared their head again for England U21's as they ended their dismal European Championship campaign with a 3-3 draw with Croatia.

England had already been eliminated from Group C after Friday's 4-2 defeat to Romania in Cesena condemned them to an early exit, with Aidy Boothroyd - who signed a two-year extension in May - insisting he would not quit.

The Young Lions led three times in this dead-rubber encounter with goals from Reiss Nelson (11), James Maddison (48) and Jonjoe Kenny (69). However, lapses in concentration at the back allowed Josip Brekalo (39 & 81) and Nikola Vlasic (61) to punish England's sloppiness.

In three Group C matches, Boothroyd's pre-tournament favourites conceded nine goals in their three games as the players head home to their clubs earlier than expected.

More to follow...