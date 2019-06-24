England U21 player ratings: James Maddison shines but defensive problems remain

England's U21s were held to a 3-3 draw with Croatia - but who starred?

Phil Foden was handed a start for England U21's - how did he and his team-mates get on during the 3-3 draw with Croatia?

Here we assess the performances of the Young Lions...

Dean Henderson 6

It never looks great on the goalkeeper when your team concedes three but Henderson could do little about each strike in a game where he was badly let down by his back four.

Jonjoe Kenny 6

After an error-strewn display against Romania, Kenny looked short on confidence up against Josip Brekalo. Summed up by allowing the right-footed winger to cut inside off the left wing to make space for a strike at goal on his stronger foot - one the winger finished with aplomb. Perhaps the frustration of his performance triggered his decision to strike an effort from 30 yards that flew into the net. A quite brilliant end to a tournament of torment for the full-back.

Jake Clarke-Salter 6

The Chelsea youngster - who was skipper for the evening - kept good tabs on Sandro Kulenovic before being replaced by Ezri Konsa on 49 minutes.

Fikayo Tomori 5

Strong in the tackle when called upon but his positional awareness was lacking at crucial times when Croatia attacked into dangerous areas. Didn't do the basics well.

Lloyd Kelly 5

Lacked focus at times with the ball, which was punished by Nikola Vlasic for Croatia equaliser for 2-2. His lazy pass came during a period where England seemed in full control of the game but an unforced error put them on the back-foot.

Phil Foden 7

His inclusion lifted spirits ahead of this dead-rubber. He produced flashes of inspiration, including showing stunning vision to pick out Reiss Nelson, whose trickery won the penalty, yet, he didn't dominate the game like many would have expected.

Phil Foden in action for England U21s against Croatia U21s

James Maddison 8

Classy. England's bright spark that knitted everything together in midfield. Got a goal his performance merited when slamming home from 15 yards after a poor headed clearance. A player of his ability shouldn't be leaving this competition at the group stages.

James Maddison was England's man of the match

Kieran Dowell 6

Sat at the base of the England midfield and put in a steady if unspectacular shift for 55 minutes before being replaced by Mason Mount.

Demarai Gray 6

Offered his midfielders an excellent outlet on the left although did cut a bit of a frustrated figure. Should've finished off two close-range chances in the first-half but his ruthlessness in front of goal was lacking.

Tammy Abraham 6

Drifted in and out of the game. Was always looking to sniff out a chance in the box but failed to really link with Foden and Maddison.

Reiss Nelson 7

Like Maddison, he was England's most potent weapon. His quick-feet drew the foul for the penalty, which he stepped up and dispatched in confident fashion.

Subs: Ezri Konsa (5), Mason Mount (6), Morgan Gibbs-White (5)

