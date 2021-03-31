Croatia U21 1-2 England U21: Domagoj Bradaric's injury-time stunner denies Young Lions quarter-final place

Domagoj Bradaric's injury-time stunner broke England U21 hearts to deny the Young Lions a place in the Euro 2021 quarter-finals, despite a 2-1 win over Croatia.

Bradaric's debut U21 international strike, as Croatia desperately pushed for a goal to save their own tournament, sent them through to the last eight at the expense of England, who had looked like defying the odds to progress.

Ebere Eze finally scored the Young Lions' first goal of the tournament from a soft penalty after 12 minutes but with Aidy Boothroyd knowing only a two-goal win would be enough, more was still needed.

Boothroyd named an attacking side in an all-or-nothing final group game, where England also needed a helping hand from Portugal beating Switzerland in order to qualify. They finally found the second goal they required through a sharp Curtis Jones finish 16 minutes from time, and while Croatia had earlier twice tested Aaron Ramsdale, they offered little sign of a late comeback shock.

That was until Bradaric, up from defence and left unmarked, struck a stunning 25-yard effort past the Sheffield United goalkeeper to take Croatia beyond the group stages for the first time in their history and condemn England to yet another early exit.

Player ratings England U21: Ramsdale (6), Aarons (6), Tanganga (6), Wilmot (5), Kelly (5), Skipp (6), Gallagher (6), Jones (7), Eze (7), McNeil (6), Nketiah (5).



Subs: Brewster (6), Cantwell (5), S Sessegnon (n/a).



Croatia U21: Kotarski (6), Sverko (6), Vuskovic (7), Franjic (6), Bradaric (7), Ivanusec (6), Moro (6), Babec (6), Bistrovic (6), Spikic (7), Vizinger (5).



Subs: Colina (6), Zaper (5), Majer (5), Divkovic, Musa (n/a).



Man of the match: Curtis Jones.

England made to pay for earlier failures

England showed more intensity and intent in the opening 10 minutes than they had in the entirety of their opening two group games, showing few signs of the pressure of a team knowing only victory would do to qualify.

Jones curled just over from a short corner as the Young Lions' search for a shot on target went on, before referee Harm Osmers offered a helping hand by pointing to the spot for a slight touch by Franjic on Eddie Nketiah. Eze stepped up from 12 yards and confidently beat Dominik Kotarski.

Jones missed another presentable chance after excellently making space on the left, while England's defensive frailties were again exposed as Kristijan Bistrovic turned Luka Ivanusec's inviting low ball over the bar from six yards, as the Young Lions' early impetus faded.

Image: England had been heading for the quarter-finals before Bradaric's last-minute goal

A lax Conor Gallagher touch provided more concern for the backline to allow Ivanusec in on goal, and he owed Ramsdale a debt of gratitude for the fine save the Young Lions goalkeeper pulled off to keep them ahead.

England began the second half as brightly as they had the first without fading off, and should have doubled their advantage when Nketiah took Eze's pass in his stride before firing straight at Kotarski.

With Portugal ahead and cruising against Switzerland in the group's other game, England's mission became clearer - score, and qualify. Dwight McNeil struck the post from a free-kick as Boothroyd's side got closer, but still not close enough.

Finally, with 16 minutes left and Rhian Brewster thrown on as another attacking outlet, they found the second. The Sheffield United striker's cross was laid back by McNeil for Jones, who shot through a defender's legs into the far corner past an unsighted Kotarski.

As the match clock ticked onto 90 minutes, that looked enough for England, who had seen out the intervening quarter of an hour in relative comfort. But Bradaric would, out of nowhere, bring their quarter-final ambitions crashing down with an unstoppable strike from outside the box, with tempers flaring at the full-time whistle and Jones sent off amid a mass brawl which ensued.