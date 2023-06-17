Sutalo only Croat doubt | No fresh Spain worriesLeeds' Rodrigo will find his place under threat for Spain after he was hooked against Italy only 45 minutes into their semi-final on Thursday.However, there are no new injury concerns ahead of Sunday's final from the favourites, despite losing Juan Bernat, David Garcia and Nico Williams earlier this month ahead of the finals tournament.Josip Sutalo limped out of the semi-final win over Netherlands to reach this stage but his withdrawal ahead of extra time looked to be a mere precaution for Croatia ahead of Sunday's final.Elsewhere, there are no new injury concerns for the underdogs, with 37-year-old Luka Modric seemingly ready to continue his captaining berth after playing 119 minutes against the Dutch.