Croatia 0-0 Spain (4-5 on penalties): Dani Carvajal converts winning penalty as La Roja clinch Nations League glory

Spain beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties to clinch Nations League glory as they celebrated their first trophy win since Euro 2012.

Substitute Dani Carvajal coolly converted the winning spot-kick after the game had finished goalless after extra-time, giving head coach Luis de la Fuente, appointed Luis Enrique's successor in December, a trophy-winning start to his tenure.

Croatia, World Cup finalists in 2018 and third-placed finishers in Qatar last year, were hoping to clinch their first trophy but could not find a way to goal across the 120 minutes despite the best efforts of Luka Modric, with substitutes Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic then seeing their penalties saved by Unai Simon in the shootout.

Full match report to follow...