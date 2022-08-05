Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli and Marc Guehi own goal enough for Mikel Arteta's team

Arsenal took maximum points on the opening night of the Premier League with a goal in each half enough to sweep aside Crystal Palace 2-0.

Expectation and excitement levels have grown around The Emirates after an impressive pre-season and Mikel Arteta's side delivered on the opening night with Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal enough for the points.

New signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko both played their part with the Brazil striker a constant threat through the middle and Zinchenko providing the assist for Martinelli's headed first-half goal.

Palace improved as the game wore on and Aaron Ramsdale was called upon to make two top saves before some tricky work from Bukayo Saka led to Guehi heading past his own goalkeeper with six minutes left.

"We are top of the league," sang the away end at full-time.

Crystal Palace have a 10-day break now until their next fixture on Monday 15 August against Liverpool at Anfield, live on Sky Sports. Meanwhile, Arsenal play their first home game of the season next Saturday at 3pm when Leicester visit The Emirates.