Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa: Wilfried Zaha double helps Eagles to first Premier League win of the season

A double from Wilfried Zaha helped Crystal Palace to a 3-1 win against Aston Villa, picking up their first Premier League win of the new season.

It was an entertaining encounter from the off at a sunny Selhurst Park as Ollie Watkins (5) fired Aston Villa into an early lead. Leon Bailey nodded down a long pass into the striker's path, and he made no mistake in firing past Vicente Guaita.

But the Crystal Palace goalkeeper was rarely tested from then on, and Crystal Palace hit back quickly. Zaha (7) broke from the halfway line before driving into the area and slotting coolly past Emiliano Martinez.

The Eagles thought they had taken the lead late in the first half as Jeffrey Sclupp fired home from Odsonne Edouard's cutback, but VAR deemed Edouard to be offside from the initial free kick.

After Bailey struck the woodwork early in the second half, Crystal Palace soon had a second that counted, with VAR involved again. Lucas Digne was penalised for handball after a Marc Guehi header - expertly saved by Martinez - hit his raised arm.

Referee Andy Madley awarded the penalty after checking the pitchside monitor, with Zaha lining up the spot kick. His initial effort was saved by Martinez - who, despite the scoreline, had an impressive game - but his stop did not go far enough as Zaha easily slotted the rebound (58).

Image: Wilfried Zaha slots the rebound past Emiliano Martinez after his penalty was saved

Crystal Palace looked impressive in every attack and added their third with one of the moves of the game. It was a sumptuous Zaha backheel that saw Tyrick Mitchell burst down the left wing, with his fizzing cross slotted home by a sliding Jean-Philippe Mateta (71), the striker's first touch as a substitute.

The victory sees Crystal Palace register their first three points of the season, following on from their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Monday Night Football. However, Aston Villa - without defensive summer signing Diego Carlos - were unable to capitalise on the momentum from their first win against Everton last weekend.

How the Eagles flew past Villa

Image: Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring Crystal Palace's third goal

The first half was a breathless affair as Zaha quickly cancelled out Watkins' opener. After their equaliser, Palace began to find their attacking feet, although Schlupp's goal to see the hosts ahead was ruled out for offside.

Crystal Palace continued to hunt for a second, but came up against an impressive Martinez. Just after Schlupp's disallowed goal, the goalkeeper denied Edouard at the near post before Aston Villa hacked the ball to safety.

Team news Crystal Palace made the one change from their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Monday Night Football with Nathaniel Clyne dropping to the bench, replaced by Odsonne Edouard.

Aston Villa made three changes from their victory against Everton. Diego Carlos is sidelined with a serious injury, with Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings also dropping to the bench. Ezri Konza, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey came into the XI.

Just before half-time, an unmarked Jordan Ayew drove onto a cross from the left, but his strike was palmed away by a diving Martinez. Vicente Guaita had little to do for much of the first half, but denied Emi Buendia a minute later as the Villa forward sent his strike straight at the Palace stopper.

Villa could have taken the lead six minutes after the break; it was a superb bit of play from Bailey down the right with Mitchell doing his best to not foul the forward. However, that allowed Bailey to cut inside before unleashing a thunderous, curling strike goalwards, only to see it hit the top of the crossbar.

Image: A Wilfried Zaha break saw him equalise against Aston Villa

But the tide turned in Palace's favour soon after. Martinez had initially made a superb save from Guehi's header, but after a lengthy VAR check, Digne was judged to have handled the ball. Zaha made sure the hosts' second counted as he netted the rebound from his own saved penalty.

The hosts kept pushing for a third with Villa not offering too much in the other direction despite the introductions of Danny Ings, Philippe Coutinho and Douglas Luiz in the second half.

And Mateta rounded off the victory after a fine, sweeping Palace attack to secure a well-deserved win for the Eagles.

Man of the match - Wilfried Zaha

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (7), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Mitchell (6), Schlupp (7), Eze (7), Doucoure (6), Zaha (8), Edouard (8), Ayew (7).



Subs used: Olise (6), Mateta (6), Milvojevic (5), Hughes (5), Richards (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (5), Konza (5), Mings (5), Digne (5), Kamara (5), McGinn (6), Ramsey (5), Buendia (4), Bailey (6), Watkins (6).



Subs used: Ings (4), Luiz (4), Coutinho (4).



Man of the match: Wilfried Zaha.

With two goals and an integral part in Crystal Palace's dazzling attacking performance, Zaha takes the plaudits. His backheel for Mitchell to set up Mateta for the third goal was simply sensational.

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa FPL stats Goals Watkins; Zaha (2); Mateta Assists Bailey; Edouard; Mitchell Bonus points TBC

Opta stats - Zaha nets again in 2022

Crystal Palace have won four of their last six Premier League games at Selhurst Park (D1 L1), as many wins as in their previous 16 such matches in the competition (D7 L5).

Aston Villa have lost three consecutive away league matches for the first time since November 2021 under Dean Smith.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has scored 12 Premier League goals in 2022, with only Spurs duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane (15 each) scoring more than the Ivorian in the competition this calendar year.

Both teams are back in Carabao Cup action in midweek. Crystal Palace travel to Oxford United on Tuesday before hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Aston Villa are also playing away at Bolton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday before welcoming West Ham in the Premier League next Sunday; kick-off 2pm.