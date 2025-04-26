Crystal Palace 3-0 Aston Villa: Eberechi Eze and Ismailia Sarr send Eagles to FA Cup final

Crystal Palace took one step closer to winning the FA Cup for the first time as they beat Aston Villa 3-0.

Eberechi Eze lit up Wembley with a scorching opening goal on 31 minutes, bending home a beautiful strike from 22 yards following a turnover and pass from Ismalia Sarr.

Villa always looked vulnerable to the direct and incisive Palace attacks, and Jean-Philippe Mateta really should have made it 2-0 on 53 minutes but blazed his penalty wide after Eze had been tripped.

Player ratings: Crystal Palace: Henderson (9), Munoz (7), Richards (7), Guehi (7), Lacroix (7), Mitchell (7), Wharton (8), Kamada (7), Sarr (9), Eze (8), Mateta (8).



Subs: Nketiah (7), Hughes (7).



Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (6), Konsa (6), Torres (6), Digne (6), McGinn (6), Tielemans (6), Kamara (5), Asensio (5), Rogers (6), Watkins (6).



Subs: Bailey (7), Maatsen (6), Barkley (6), Malen (6).



Player of the Match: Sarr.

Villa piled on some pressure after the break but the fautless Dean Henderson was called into action to make a big save to deny John McGinn's sharp volley, then Lucas Digne fired through a crowd, narrowly wide of Henderson's right post.

The raucous Palace end did not have to wait long to get the two-goal cushion though as Sarr thumped home a zinger of a strike from range seven minutes later, before wrapping up the game in injury time on the counter attack.

Sarr has proved a real thorn in Villa's side this season, racking up seven goal involvements in three appearances.

Team news: Oliver Glasner was able to select his strongest XI after resting and rotating slightly in midweek. The only real debate was who would pair with Adam Wharton in midfield and it was Daichi Kamada that got the nod over Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery made three changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Man City on Tuesday. Jacob Ramsey, Amadou Onana and Marcus Rashford came out for John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and Marco Asensio.

For Villa, who huffed and puffed without much conviction in the final third, it means their wait to lift the FA Cup goes on - it has been 68 years since they last did so.

It caps off a crushing few days for Unai Emery's side. A tough defeat to fellow Champions League battlers Man City and now this thumping loss. They are in danger of running out of steam this season - and there are still four games to go in the top-flight as they try to finish in the top five to secure Champions League football.

Palace will play either Nottingham Forest or Manchester City in the final at Wembley on May 17.

Image: Eberechi Eze is mobbed by his team-mates after giving Crystal Palace the lead against Aston Villa at Wembley

Emery 'sorry' for supporters

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said:

"Our priority is the Premier League. Premier League is the most important.

"I told you everyday, we enjoy Champions League and try to get something in the FA Cup, but be consistent through the Premier League.

"The objective is next week against Fulham. I am sorry to the supporters but I dominate my frustration."