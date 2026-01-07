 Skip to content

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa; Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa. Premier League.

Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace 0

    Aston Villa 0

      Crystal Palace 0-0 Aston Villa: Eagles extend unbeaten run against Unai Emery's men as goalless draw unfolds at Selhurst Park

      Report and free match highlights as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park; Victor Lindelof came closest to scoring as his late header hit the woodwork; Ollie Watkins and Brennan Johnson were also denied; Oliver Glasner now unbeaten in seven against Unai Emery

      Wednesday 7 January 2026 21:35, UK

      Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) has a shot saved by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson
      Image: Ollie Watkins has a shot saved by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson

      Crystal Palace frustrated Aston Villa yet again as a scrappy 0-0 draw unfolded at Selhurst Park.

      Oliver Glasner's side are now unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Villa, winning five of these fixtures, but their own winless run extends to eight games across all competitions.

      Both sides had chances to win the fixture, albeit they were few and far between. Brennan Johnson came close to marking his home debut at Selhurst Park with a goal but Emiliano Martinez's tipped save ensured the scoreline remained level.

      Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell (left) attempts a headed shot towards goal
      Image: Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell (left) attempts a headed shot towards goal

      Ollie Watkins would suffer the same fate with one effort smothered by Dean Henderson and a late header grazing the outside of the post.

      Palace were without 10 first-team players for this outing and will likely walk away with their heads held high given the lack of depth and recent struggles, while the same cannot be said for their opponents.

      A lacklustre showing from Villa, who had the chance to move above of Manchester City in second following their 1-1 draw with Brighton, will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of Unai Emery, who is yet to beat Glasner and was animated at full-time before storming down the tunnel.

      Story of the match in stats...

