Crystal Palace 3-1 AZ Alkmaar: Ismaila Sarr scores two as Oliver Glasner's Eagles climb to ninth in Conference League

Crystal Palace moved up to ninth in the Conference League league phase as they produced a professional performance to beat AZ Alkmaar 3-1.

In his programme notes, Eagles manager Oliver Glasner made it clear his side needed to respond with a win after a surprise defeat to AEK Larnaca in their last European outing, but in the early stages of Thursday's contest it looked like the well-drilled Eredivisie side were going to make them work very hard for it.

Then the momentum shifted. Moments after Ismaila Sarr rattled the post, Palace were awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro fouled the Senegal international.

After a lengthy VAR determined Sarr was onside, Jean-Philippe Mateta aimed for the bottom-right corner but his tame spot-kick was pushed away with relative ease.

Image: Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty was saved by Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro

Sarr then forced a superb save and Will Hughes' volley came back off the crossbar, before VAR intervened again after Maxence Lacroix fired in a fierce half-volley. Mateta appeared to try and attack Marc Guehi's downward header before Lacroix struck it.

After a check that lasted two minutes and 54 seconds, it was confirmed neither had strayed offside in the build-up.

Image: Maxence Lacroix put Crystal Palace in front

Palace hit a deserved second in first-half stoppage time, when Sarr prodded home after head tennis followed Yeremy Pino's floated free-kick. Again, only after a VAR check for a potential offside was the goal confirmed.

Image: Sarr has now scored eight goals in all competitions this term

AZ pulled one back nine minutes after the restart, when Sven Mijnans hit a deflected shot past Dean Henderson after Palace were caught on the break.

But with play having barely restarted, the hosts restored their two-goal advantage when Sarr clinically found the back of the net after a peach of a pass from Mateta - and from there, there was no way back for the Dutch side.

Glasner impressed by Palace competitiveness

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner speaking to TNT Sports:

"A very good win, important win against, honestly, a very good Alkmaar team. This is what we expected; they play really nice football.

"First half, it took us 10, 15 minutes, but then I think we dominated with our physicality, scoring nice goals and, of course missing a penalty. The beginning felt like the story of the Conference League, missing too many chances.

"It was a tough game, but a very good result and performance. Maybe not on top, but it was also really OK.

"We always have confidence.

"In every game we've played now in the Conference League and also in the Premier League and all the cup competitions, we've showed we are competitive.

"That doesn't mean we win every single game, but it shows we can win and that's always the most important thing."

Lacroix: I'm a defender but I can score goals

Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix speaking to TNT Sports:

"We are really happy to give this win to the fans. Everyone is happy.

"To be honest, I was impressed because they pressed really well, but showed that we can compete.

"I'm really happy to help the team; I'm a defender but I can score goals. These types of goals, with the foot, is even better.

"We are in a good way. We have won three games in a row so we are really happy about that and we want to continue.

"I won't lie, I'm a little bit tired, but I'm happy to play games - this is why I play football."