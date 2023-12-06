Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth: Roy Hodgson's side booed off as in-form Cherries clinch easy victory

Crystal Palace were booed off at Selhurst Park as goals from Bournemouth duo Marcos Senesi and Kieffer Moore condemned Roy Hodgson's side to a third defeat in four games.

On a grim night for the hosts, Senesi punished poor marking to head home following a corner in the first half before Moore nodded in the second in stoppage time to seal a deserved victory.

Palace, without a home win since September, mustered little in response, barring a Jefferson Lerma shot which struck the post, and there were angry scenes at the final whistle as a fan appeared to launch a plastic projectile towards Hodgson as he left the pitch.

It's now two wins in 11 Premier League games for the Eagles, while Bournemouth's progress under Andoni Iraola continues. The victory, their third in four games, puts them level on points with Palace, nine points clear of the drop zone.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Johnstone (6), Ward (6), Guehi (6), Andersen (6), Mitchell (6), Lerma (6), Richards (6), Schlupp (6), Ayew (6), Olise (7), Edouard (6).



Subs used: Clyne (6), Hughes (6), Ahamada (6), Mateta (6).



Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (7), Senesi (8), Zabarnyi (7), Kerkez (7), Cook (7), Christie (8), Semenyo (7), Kluivert (6), Sinisterra (7), Solanke (7).



Subs used: Billing (7), Tavernier (6), Ouattara (6), Moore (7).



Player of the match: Marcos Senesi

How the game played out

There were openings for both sides in the early stages, with Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise spurning half-chances for Palace and Antoine Semenyo forcing a low save from Sam Johnstone at the other end.

Image: Marcos Senesi celebrates his goal with team-mates

The Palace goalkeeper could do little about the opener, however, as poor marking allowed Senesi to power home his header from close-range following Luis Sinisterra's near-post flick-on.

Team news headlines Jeffrey Schlupp replaced Will Hughes in midfield for Crystal Palace but Eberechi Eze remained absent with an injury.

Luis Sinisterra was handed his first start for Bournemouth, replacing Marcus Tavernier.

Palace had an immediate chance to pull level when Ayew's powerful shot was parried by Neto, with Illia Zabarnyi making an excellent block to stop Odsonne Edouard from converting the follow-up.

Soon, however, frustration began to creep in and Bournemouth took control. The visitors threatened a second when Justin Kluivert fired wide after charging through midfield unopposed, and again when Dominic Solanke saw a diagonal shot saved.

Loud boos greeted the half-time whistle and a second-half fightback never really materialised, despite Lerma striking the woodwork when his angled strike was parried onto the post by Neto.

Image: Joel Ward passes the ball under pressure from Luis Sinisterra

Palace did not even muster a shot on target in a turgid second half, with Bournemouth content to sit back and slow the game down before Moore headed fellow substitute Philip Billing's diagonal cross beyond Johnstone, prompting more dissent in the stands.

There were more mutinous scenes from the home fans after the final whistle as Hodgson and his players, defeated again and looking nervously over their shoulders, made their way down the tunnel to a backdrop of intense dissent.

Iraola: Not brilliant, but efficient

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was delighted with the victory - even if their performance was not as fluid as in previous games.

"I think it was an important win for us," he said. "The way we won was good for the team. We were not as brilliant as the last games but today [Wednesday] we have been efficient, very compact.

"With another goal from a set-piece, we are adding small things to the team which are important.

"We knew Crystal Palace doesn't concede transitions. It's difficult. We knew that it was going to be important to score first and then have a little bit more space. That was really important."

Crystal Palace have two big matches in quick succession - they host Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm. They then face Man City on Saturday December 16, kick-off 3pm.

Bournemouth travel to Man Utd on Saturday in the Premier League, kick-off 3pm. The following weekend, they host Luton on Saturday December 16, kick-off 3pm.