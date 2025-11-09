Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton: Eagles miss chance to go fourth as Seagulls denied derby penalty by VAR

Crystal Palace missed the chance to go up to fourth in the Premier League as a host of missed chances saw them draw 0-0 with arch-rivals Brighton, who had an awarded penalty overturned by VAR.

A feisty M23 derby started in fine fashion at a raucous Selhurst Park, with Jean-Philippe Mateta firing over a good chance early on, before Ismaila Sarr forced Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen into a fine save.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bart Verbruggen denies Ismaila Sarr

In between those two chances, Brighton's Diego Gomez forced Dean Henderson into a smart stop - but Brighton's attacking threat would go on to dwindle - they had one forgettable shot after the 46th minute.

Instead, it was Palace who had the impetus, particularly after half-time. One move saw the hosts break forward in numbers with Sarr dallying when through on goal, before Daichi Kamada hit the side netting.

But then Brighton thought they had a great chance to score the opener when Tim Robinson awarded the Seagulls a penalty after Georginio Rutter went down under the challenge of Jaydee Canvot, making his full Premier League debut in place of the injured Marc Guehi.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Brighton see a penalty overturned by VAR for simulation against Crystal Palace

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Replays showed Rutter actually initiated the contact with the 19-year-old defender, so Robinson was sent to the monitor by VAR Paul Howard, which led to the spot-kick being ruled out.

Palace got even more confidence from that incident and Kamada struck the side-netting from a tight angle, before substitute Yeremy Pino forced Verbruggen into a good near-post save in the final minute of stoppage time.

Player ratings: Crystal Palace: Henderson (7); Richards (7), Lacroix (6), Canvot (8); Munoz (6), Lerma (7), Wharton (7), Mitchell (8); Sarr (6), Kamada (6); Mateta (6)



Subs: Pino (7), Hughes (n/a)



Brighton: Verbruggen (7); Wieffer (6), Dunk (7), Van Hecke (7), Kadioglu (7); Baleba (6), Ayari (6); Minteh (7), Rutter (5), Gomez (7); Welbeck (5)



Subs: Veltman (6), Kostoulas (6), Tzimas (n/a), De Cuyper (n/a)



Player of the Match: Tyrick Mitchell

But, with draws being commonplace in this fixture, it was another derby contest where neither did enough to win the game.

Analysis: Canvot shows life after Guehi for Palace can be good

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at Selhurst Park:

The most recent Deadline Day was a very busy one at Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner was adamant that Crystal Palace could not sell Marc Guehi unless they signed a replacement, so his move to Liverpool was blocked. Igor Julio's move from Brighton also fell through, as he chose West Ham.

But one move went under the radar. Because it looks like Palace did end up signing a potential Guehi replacement in Jaydee Canvot.

The teenage defender arrived from Toulouse on September 1 and Sunday's game with Brighton was his first Premier League start.

With Guehi injured, Palace were getting a glimpse of what life without the England international is like and if the answer is Canvot, it's in good hands.

The 19-year-old was excellent throughout, showing confidence and commanding play in Guehi's absence. He ranked top for passing in Palace's team, while he also showed his excellent reading of the game in his clearance numbers.

It was a big moment for the youngster, whose first for Palace saw him make a mistake for AEK Larnaca's winner in the 1-0 Conference League defeat for Palace last month.

Canvot was helped by having Tyrick Mitchell next to him, who himself put up astonishing numbers to earn himself Player of the Match.

And with Palace claiming another clean sheet, it shows Glasner's progression and vision with the Eagles could well live beyond Guehi's expected departure. Their superb defensive record is not tied down to one player.

What did Glasner learn about Palace without Guehi?

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner:

"Nothing new. We trust every single player who is in our squad. Jaydee replaced him one to one in his position and I thought he had a very good game. The whole team really defended well today.

"In the end, I think it's a fair result, the draw. It was a case of who takes the lucky punch? Nobody did that. That's why it's nil-nil.

"I'm really pleased with the whole commitment the team showed. We know our schedule and it's a good result."

Hurzeler: We have to accept VAR decision

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler:

"Overall we are happy with the performance. We have another clean sheet. We would love to go on and win this game, sometimes you have to accept a draw.

"We have just mixed feelings. On one side we performed well, on the other side we wanted to have to the win.

"In the first half, there were a lot of small little fouls like the penalty. But I can't comment on the penalty. I need to have a look at it.

"Rutter tried it, attacked the box, that's what we want. VAR made the decision t give the penalty back. We have to accept it."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?