Crystal Palace vs Chelsea; Premier League
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea. Premier League.
Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace 1
- A Wharton (sent off 72nd minute)
- C Richards (88th minute)
Chelsea 3
- Estêvão (34th minute)
- J Pedro (50th minute)
- E Fernández (64th minute pen)
Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea: Liam Rosenior's side up to fourth in Premier League as Oliver Glasner now 11 without a win
Report and free match highlights as Chelsea won 3-1 against Crystal Palace; goals from Estevao and Joao Pedro and an Enzo Fernandez penalty won it at Selhurst Park as Adam Wharton was sent off for the Eagles; Liam Rosenior's side up to fourth in the Premier League table
Sunday 25 January 2026 16:34, UK
Chelsea moved into the Champions League places with a 3-1 win over out-of-form Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Estevao's opener on the breakaway set Liam Rosenior's side on their way before Joao Pedro added a second early in the second half. Enzo Fernandez made it three from the spot after Jaydee Canvot's accidental handball was spotted following a VAR review.
Adam Wharton's red card ended any lingering hope of a comeback even though Chris Richards did pull one back late in the game to deny Robert Sanchez a clean sheet. Chelsea's superior cutting edge made the difference as Palace's poor form continues.
- As it happened | Teams | Stats
- Live Premier League table | Watch FREE PL highlights
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Player ratings:
Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Munoz (6), Richards (6), Lacroix (6), Canvot (5), Mitchell (6), Lerma (6), Wharton (5), Sarr (6), Johnson (5), Mateta (6).
Subs: Pino (6), Sosa (6), Hughes (6), Riad (6), Uche (n/a).
Chelsea: Sanchez (7), James (7), Chalobah (7), Badiashile (6), Cucurella (7), Santos (7), Caicedo (7), Estevao (8), Fernandez (8), Neto (6), Joao Pedro (8).
Subs: Fofana (6), Gusto (6), Gittens (6), Hato (n/a), Delap (n/a).
Player of the Match: Joao Pedro.
How Chelsea won at Palace
In Oliver Glasner's first return to Selhurst since announcing that he will be exiting at the end of the season and revealing that sense of feeling "abandoned" following the sale of captain Marc Guehi on the eve of the previous game, Palace actually started well.
Jean-Philippe Mateta, another plotting life beyond Palace, should have scored when Ismaila Sarr robbed Benoit Badiashile but Sanchez saved well with his feet. Canvot was not so fortunate at the other end, his mistake being punished by Estevao.
The 18-year-old Brazilian showed why there is such excitement about him, holding off Tyrick Mitchell's challenge after seizing on Canvot's wayward pass before lashing beyond Dean Henderson. It was Estevao's first goal since scoring against Barcelona.
Team news:
- Crystal Palace changed three from the Sunderland defeat as Yeremy Pino, Will Hughes and Justin Devenny were replaced by Daniel Munoz, Jaydee Canvot and Ismaila Sarr.
- Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo missed out for Chelsea with Alejandro Garnacho dropped to the bench. In came, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and Estevao.
Pedro chopped inside to fire beyond Henderson for the second and there really was no way back when Canvot's hand was adjudged to have stopped the player's shot from heading in. Fernandez took the spot-kick duties in Cole Palmer's absence.
Wharton's red card for a silly challenge added to Palace's woe and despite Richards' late header, Glasner's side are now on a run of 11 games without a win - eight points clear of the relegation zone. Rosenior's Chelsea, however, are looking up.
More to follow.