Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton: Carlos Alcaraz seals victory for David Moyes on first start for Toffees

Charly Alcaraz scored a late winner on his first Everton start as they won 2-1 at Crystal Palace to continue their terrific turnaround under David Moyes.

The Deadline Day signing's 80th-minute strike ensures Everton have, for now, moved above Moyes' former side Manchester United after claiming 13 points from a possible 18 since the Scot was reappointed as manager

Everton showed no sign of a hangover from Wednesday's dramatic 2-2 draw in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park as Alcaraz came in as one of two enforced changes after Iliman Ndiaye's injury and Abdoulaye Doucoure's sending-off against Liverpool.

Palace had pegged back Everton through Jean-Philippe Mateta, scoring his seventh goal in six games this calendar year, after Beto took advantage of a major mix-up from Tyrick Mitchell and Jefferson Lerma to give his side the lead just before half-time.

Palace had to wait for a lengthy VAR check before they could celebrate Mateta's equaliser, with the striker just on the shoulder of the Everton defence as Marc Guehi played him in behind. Soon such checks will be a thing of the past with semi-automated offsides.

Everton were handed a clear path to goal for the opener as Lerma turned away just as Mitchell threw the ball to him. Beto expertly lifted the ball over Dean Henderson for his fourth goal in four league games after a through ball from Alcaraz.

Lerma had a first-half goal contentiously disallowed after a linesman ruled Justin Devenny's corner had gone out of play. VAR looked and neither the officials nor Sky Sports could find conclusive evidence to ascertain whether the ball had gone out or not so the on-field decision stood.

Everton could - and probably should - have been at least a goal down in a first half in which they were uncharacteristically sloppy in defence. Ismaila Sarr struck the bar for Palace from less than six yards, while Mateta was denied one-on-one with Jordan Pickford.

Palace and Everton are now level on 30 points after 25 games after Moyes triumphed over Oliver Glasner for the first time at the fourth time of asking. Both are above Manchester United for now, but more importantly, 13 points above the relegation zone.

Moyes: I was worried I might be the one to take Everton down

Everton manager David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports:

"The players have reacted brilliantly well. For me personally, it's been a dream start to come in and get off to winning so many games in this period.

"And starting to make us look a bit more healthy in the Premier League is really pleasing, because I certainly was worried that I would be the one who might take Everton down. I've still got to be careful that those words aren't right.

Asked if Everton are safe now there is a 13-point cushion with the bottom three, he added: "I hope that's the case. But ultimately, knowing me, I'm thinking and saying we have to still get enough points. Forty points I don't think will be required this year for any teams to stay up.

"But anyway, look, it's been a brilliant, brilliant start. It was a good win for us today, really scrappy. Wednesday took so much out of us, it felt difficult to get them right back on it again. But they showed great resilience, stuck at it and won it, a difficult place against a team who have been improving over the last few months in the season."

Beto: I've got my confidence back

Everton's player of the match Beto speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm playing with more confidence and joy. We are playing really great football and the team has confidence, we want to win every game. We don't want to concede. Today showed we deserved to win.

"It means a lot from the fans. I just needed to keep working on myself, improving. Maybe I wasn't playing because I was in good fitness and the confidence game. Now I have the confidence, I'm happy to hear the fans singing my name."

Frustrated Glasner calls on Palace to learn from mistakes

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner speaking to Sky Sports:

"It is frustrating today and similar to the defeat against Brentford. The game was exactly how we expected it and then of course when we concede such goals, it is hard.

"We had two or three chances and the first half was quite equal. We gave them this kind of goal, had a great reaction and then it was up and down. It was a set play again when we can't clear it and that is why we lost.

"The players tried everything and we had a big effort. It is not so easy to score against them. We had some opportunities but we didn't have the efficiency today. I am sure the players will show a good reaction again.

"It is not a game we should lose. We had opportunities to win it and we lost the game at Everton in a similar way. It was not what we wanted but we have to accept it and we have to learn from these games."

Jagielka hails the 'Moyesiah's' impact at Everton

Former Everton defender Phil Jagielka to Sky Sports:

"The week they've had, we expected the energy levels to drop. But in the second half, out of the two teams, they put more out there and probably deserved to nick it at the end.

"We asked for more creativity from Everton and with Alcaraz, scoring that goal ticks that box. He's had a great night, two interesting games this past week and he will probably sleep well tonight.

"He's the Moyesiah. He picked up a pretty decent state in what Sean Dyche had overseen and left. He's sprinkled his bit of magic, especially Beto who cannot stop scoring. It's what he does, the staff around him - Baines and Coleman are there who understand it. That's why the results are there."

Opta stats: Moyes' miraculous Everton turnaround

Since David Moyes' first match in charge since returning to the club, Everton have picked up 13 points (W4 D1 L1), with no team in the Premier League picking up more.

Everton's Beto has scored four goals in five Premier League matches under David Moyes, as many as he managed in his 42 league appearances under previous boss Sean Dyche.

Only Wilfried Zaha (68) has scored more Premier League goals for Crystal Palace than Jean-Philippe Mateta (35, level with Christian Benteke).

