Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty secures Premier League point for Eagles

Jean-Philippe Mateta's late penalty secured a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace against Leicester at Selhurst Park, with both sides left waiting for their first win of the season.

The game already felt like an early battle at the bottom, and it was Leicester who took the advantage first. Wilfried Ndidi did well to win the ball back in midfield, releasing Jamie Vardy.

He battled to beat Marc Guehi and rounded the oncoming Dean Henderson, who made an error in coming out so early. It left his goal open for Vardy (21) to score his second league goal of the campaign.

Despite responding well in the first half - although yet again failing to score in the opening 45 minutes this season - another defensive error saw Crystal Palace concede again within seconds of the restart.

Nathaniel Clyne failed to properly collect James Justin's right-wing cross. Ndidi poked the loose ball back for Stephy Mavididi (46) to fire home.

However, their 2-0 lead lasted about as long as it took to score when Jean-Philippe Mateta (47) slotted home at the other end from Tyrick Mitchell's cross. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but after a VAR review, Mateta was shown to be just onside thanks to Justin on the far side and the goal was given.

There were just 86 seconds between Stephy Mavididi making it 2-0 to Leicester and Jean-Philippe Mateta pulling one back for Crystal Palace.



With Mateta’s strike coming at 46:49, it’s the earliest on record (since 2006-07) both teams have scored from the start of the second half in a Premier League match.

The Foxes were content to sit back and defend their lead, but with just minutes of injury time to go, Conor Coady's sloppy challenge on Ismalia Sarr saw the hosts win a penalty. Mateta took, sending Mads Hermansen the wrong way (90+2) to ensure Crystal Palace came away with a point.

Both teams remain 15th and 16th in the Premier League table with two points from four games with other games to be played this weekend.

Team news headlines Eddie Nketiah and Max Lacroix made their Crystal Palace debuts in three changes. Cheick Doucoure also came into the XI, with Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada and Will Hughes dropping to the bench.

Leicester made one change. Abdul Fatawu dropped to the bench with Stephy Mavididi coming into the XI.

Nketiah shines on Crystal Palace debut

Analysis from Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh at Selhurst Park:

Given a lack of game time at Arsenal, it was perhaps easy to forget what a talent Eddie Nketiah is.

On his debut against for Crystal Palace, you would not have thought he was a player with just 10 Premier League starts last season. He looked as sharp and fresh as anyone else on the pitch.

He had the most shots (6) of the game and it was the most shots he has taken ever in a Premier League game. He racked up an impressive 15 shots in the opposition box and was joint top among his team-mates for dribbles (2).

There is already a clear understanding with Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta that makes for an exciting prospect.

Perhaps the only blot on the paper is the fact he didn't score or assist. That is where his lack of consistent minutes showed the most, and something he will need to improve quickly, especially with Crystal Palace still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

But his work elsewhere on the pitch cannot be faulted and £30m may prove to be a snip if Nketiah can find his groove in front of goal.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Henderson (5), Clyne (7), Guehi (6), Lacroix (7), Munoz (7), Doucoure (7), Wharton (6), Mitchell (7), Eze (7), Mateta (7), Nketiah (8).



Subs: Sarr (7), Schlupp (6), Kamada (7), Hughes (7).



Leicester: Hermansen (6), Justin (7), Faes (7), Okoli (7), Kristiansen (7), Winks (7), Skipp (7), Mavididi (7), Ndidi (8), Ayew (7), Vardy (6).



Subs: Fatawu (6), Choudhury (6), Coady (5).



Player of the Match: Wilfried Ndidi.

Story of the match in stats...