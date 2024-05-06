Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag's side humiliated as Michael Olise inspires hosts to rout

Manchester United's season plumbed new depths as they were thrashed 4-0 by a Michael Olise-inspired Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After Newcastle and Chelsea's weekend wins dropped United to eighth, Erik ten Hag's side needed to produce a response in their bid for European qualification - instead, their efforts were called "shambolic" by Ashley Young, the former United player, on Monday Night Football.

Casemiro, in particular, suffered a bruising evening after once again being pressed into action at centre-back. He was left floundering by Olise for Palace's first goal, with Jamie Carragher calling his attempted tackle "embarrassing".

Jonny Evans was then comprehensively beaten by Jean-Philippe Mateta as the in-form striker bludgeoned in Palace's second, with Tyrick Mitchell then prodding in a third.

There was still time for Casemiro to contribute to another Palace goal, being robbed by Daniel Munoz on the touchline, with Olise then whipping a shot past Andre Onana, whose positioning was questionable.

Palace declared on four, satisfied with another memorable win less than three months into Glasner's promising reign - but United will once again dominate the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Player ratings: Crystal Palace: Henderson (7), Clyne (7), Andersen (8), Richards (7), Munoz (8), Wharton (8), Hughes (7), Mitchell (8), Olise (9), Mateta (8), Eze (8).



Subs: Riedewald (7), Edouard (7), Guehi (6), Schlupp (n/a), Ayew (n/a).



Man Utd: Onana (4), Dalot (4), Casemiro (3), Evans (4), Wan-Bissaka (4), Mainoo (5), Eriksen (5), Antony (4), Mount (5), Garnacho (5), Hojlund (5).



Subs: Amrabat (4), Diallo (5), Wheatley (5).



Player of the Match: Michael Olise

How Palace thrashed sorry Man Utd

Image: Michael Olise celebrates his second goal with Daniel Munoz (right)

United's injury list shows no sign of shortening, with Bruno Fernandes the latest to succumb as he missed out at Selhurst Park, while Casemiro and Evans - with a combined age of 68 - lined up at centre-back. But this performance - devoid of creativity and fight - cannot be pinned on injuries alone.

Only recently, Ten Hag called United one of the most "entertaining" and "dynamic" sides in the Premier League - but Palace were the only team that fit that description in south London.

Team news Crystal Palace made one change, with Eberechi Eze replacing Jordan Ayew, while captain Marc Guehi returned to the bench after injury.

Man Utd made two alterations, with Mason Mount and Jonny Evans replacing the injured Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire.

The first goal was grimly predictable for United, with Casemiro - who has aged rapidly this season - caught desperately out of position by Olise, who was then able to find the bottom corner after some generous defending by Evans and Diogo Dalot.

United briefly thought they had levelled against the run of play when the ball bounced over the line from a corner, only for the officials to correctly punish Rasmus Hojlund for jumping into Dean Henderson, before Mateta burst past Evans to score his ninth goal in 11 games under Glasner.

Ten Hag sent his side out early for the second half but whatever he tried at half-time failed to work, with Palace continuing to dominate and finally scoring a third when Mitchell scored after Joachim Andersen dominated Dalot from Adam Wharton's cross.

Casemiro had a header saved by Henderson and a goal ruled out for offside, and his misery deepened when he failed to anticipate Munoz's challenge, allowing Olise to score his second - although Onana certainly contributed.

Sofyan Amrabat was then lucky to avoid a straight red card for an ugly challenge - surely borne out of frustration - on Olise. It was the closest a United player was able to get to him all night.

United avoided further embarrassment when Onana decided to watch Odsonne Edouard's shot fly towards him, with the ball thudding the post as the goalkeeper stood prone.

The final whistle provided relief for United's players, who were given a standing ovation by the travelling supporters at full-time - perhaps a show of defiance as much as anything.

But the table provides the stark reality that United will currently miss out on Europe as things stand - while Ten Hag's chances of keeping his job have surely receded yet further.

Ten Hag: Players still back me

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag insisted the squad is still playing for him, saying: "Yes, I'm sure. They have the right intention. They were eager from the start. Once we were playing, we didn't perform as individuals or a team.

"We have only four defeats so far [in 2024]. All season, we have big problems. All the time, there was a team with fighting spirit that was hard to beat. Today, we were easy to beat."

Ten Hag admitted his players "let each other down" and when asked about how they defended Olise's opening goal, he said: "There was a script and they didn't follow that. Professionals shouldn't allow this because it was so easy.

"Five players over the ball when they have a throw-in. It's not the first time this happens. We have young players but they should take responsibility there."

Glasner: Players trusted us from day one

Oliver Glasner congratulated his Crystal Palace players for their performance but admitted: "The first half, we didn't really play well. We opened the middle too often and they could find the pockets, but we were very efficient so we scored very nice goals.

"At half-time, we made two or three adaptions and the players listened. Second half, it was much better, we had much more control, created a lot of chances and scored nice goals. It's a great win."

Glasner - who was only appointed in February - added: "Good players, good team spirit and good fans - but always stay humble. It's not so long ago we were just five points away from relegation.

"The players have confidence. We are doing well but we still have a lot to improve.

"All the credit to the character of the players. They trusted us from the first day, listened, tried and worked really hard in training, and now they get their reward."

Palace making rapid progress under Glasner

After confirming Glasner as Roy Hodgson's replacement in February, the remit was clear - keep Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

But Glasner and his side have gone above and beyond, quickly ensuring survival and now taking 13 points from their last five games.

The nature of the wins has been even more impressive - Liverpool beaten at Anfield and Newcastle and Man Utd both slayed at Selhurst Park. Palace didn't concede a goal in those three games.

Palace have seven first-team players out of contract in the summer and Olise and Eberechi Eze may be wanted by bigger clubs, but that uncertainty is outweighed by the promise of Glasner's tenure so far.

And who's to say the star duo won't stay? Glasner is already building a rapport with both players, even explaining how a conversation in the showers after the draw at Fulham led to Olise successfully scoring past Onana at the goalkeeper's near post against United.

If he is backed in the transfer window - and particularly if Olise and Eze stay - then Palace could be a fascinating watch next season.

Opta stats: Palace record first double over Man Utd

Since Oliver Glasner’s first Premier League game in charge of Crystal Palace (February 24), only Cole Palmer (11) and Alexander Isak (10) have scored more goals in the competition than Jean-Philippe Mateta (9). Indeed, he’s now scored in each of his last six home league games (8 goals) after netting only five goals in his first 37 such games in the competition.

Crystal Palace have beaten Manchester United both home and away in the same Football League season for the first time in their history.

Manchester United have conceded 81 goals in all competitions this season, it’s their most in a single campaign since 1976-77 (also 81). Indeed, since the start of last season, only Nottingham Forest (5) have lost more Premier League away games by a 4+ goal margin than Manchester United (3).

Only in December 1972 (5-0) have Crystal Palace ever recorded a league win over Manchester United by a bigger margin than their 4-0 victory under Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace head to Wolves on Saturday May 11 - kick-off 3pm - before finishing the season at home to Aston Villa on Sunday May 19; kick-off 4pm.

Manchester United have three Premier League matches remaining. They host Arsenal on Sunday May 12, live on Sky Sports, at 4.30pm, before the visit of Newcastle on Wednesday May 15, also live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

United then finish the league season at Brighton on May 19; kick-off 4pm.

