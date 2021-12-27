Crystal Palace vs Norwich: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Norwich in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha for the visit of Norwich. Zaha was sent off in the 3-0 loss at Tottenham on Boxing Day and will serve a one-match ban.

Palace will assess their Covid-hit squad, which was missing Vicente Guaita, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne at Spurs, alongside boss Patrick Vieira who was a confirmed positive case.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Norwich will have none of their absentees back for the trip to Selhurst Park.

The Canaries sit bottom of the table having lost 5-0 to Arsenal on Boxing Day, where a number of their first-team squad were missing.

Tim Krul (Covid) is still out, as are Grant Hanley (shoulder), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Milot Rashica (groin).

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, McGovern, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Gilmour, Placheta, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Pukki, Byram, Mumba, Giannoulis, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Idah, Sargent, Tzolis.

How to follow

Last time out...

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have won three of their last four Premier League games against Norwich (D1), as many as they had in their previous 20 top-flight meetings with the Canaries (D7 L10).

After winning five consecutive away league games against Crystal Palace between 1991 and 1996, Norwich are winless in their last 16 visits to Selhurst Park against the Eagles (D5 L11).

Crystal Palace haven't won their final league game in any of the last nine calendar years (D7 L2), since beating Millwall 1-0 in 2011. As a Premier League side, they haven't won their final league game in a calendar year since 1992 against Middlesbrough (D8 L3 since).

Norwich have drawn their final league game in four of the last five calendar years (L1), with their last such victory coming in 2015 against Aston Villa.

Norwich have won just one of their last 27 Premier League games in London, drawing six and losing 20. However, that victory did come at Brentford this season, with the Canaries last winning multiple top-flight games in the capital in a single season in 2011-12 (vs QPR and Tottenham).

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games against promoted sides (W5 D3), going down 1-0 against Sheffield United in February 2020. The Eagles have conceded just two goals in this run, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

