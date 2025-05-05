Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo's side lose further ground in Champions League race

Nuno Espirito Santo expects Nottingham Forest's hunt for Champions League football to go down to the final day after they held on for a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Palace finished the game stronger after Murillo cancelled out Eberechi Eze's second-half opener from the penalty spot within just four minutes and were unfortunate not to go on and become the fifth side to beat Forest in their last six in all competitions.

Forest's stunning season is in serious danger of fizzling out after claiming just four points from their last five league games, but the draw keeps them in control of their own fate despite being two points outside the top five with three games go.

Fifth-placed Chelsea head to Forest for the Premier League's finale on May 25 in what could be a Champions League decider. "There's nobody that doubts, it's for sure going all the way," Nuno told Sky Sports after the game.

Palace had taken the lead after an hour through Eze's penalty after the VAR sent Andy Madley to his screen to review Nicolas Dominguez's challenge on Tyrick Mitchell in the box with the referee quickly coming to the right decision.

Forest were swift in their response as Murillo's deft flick steered in Neco Williams' pulled shot four minutes later, setting it up for the visitors to chase a winner that would have had them outside the top five only on goal difference.

But it was Palace that looked most likely late on though as Eze struck the bar and substitute Eddie Nketiah came close to scoring after having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside with little sign of the FA Cup final being a distraction.

Forest lost their way after Murillo was forced off with a hamstring injury as they limped over the finish line to stay within two points of fifth-placed Chelsea, who go to fourth-placed Newcastle on Sunday.

Palace suffered an injury blow of their own in their second half, with midfielder Adam Wharton taken off shortly after their opener with an ankle problem, which Oliver Glasner hopes is not too serious ahead of this month's trip to Wembley.

Forest have a good chance to return to winning ways on Sunday at home against already-relegated Leicester, live on Sky Sports, with one of Chelsea or Newcastle also guaranteed to drop points.

Nottingham Forest had a 44.8 per cent chance ahead of the trip to Palace

Player ratings: Eze shines again Crystal Palace: Henderson (8), Richards (7), Lacroix (8), Guehi (7), Munoz (8), Wharton (7), Kamada (7), Mitchell (7), Sarr (7), Eze (9), Mateta (6).



Subs used: Lerma (N/A), Nketiah (6), Hughes (6).



Nottingham Forest: Sels (8), Aina (6), Milenkovic (7), Murillo (8), Williams (7), Sangare (6), Dominguez (6), Anderson (8), Gibbs-White (6), Wood (6), Elanga (6).



Subs used: Morato (6), Yates (6), Sosa (6).



Player of the match: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Forest still control their own destiny

Forest were frontrunners for Champions League qualification outside the top two at the start of April, sitting in third and 10 points clear of sixth after beating Manchester United 1-0.

But this season's surprise package, who were not safe from relegation until the final day of the previous campaign, find themselves on a worrying run that puts their dream of returning to Europe's prestige competition at serious risk after 44 years away.

Team news headlines Ibrahim Sangare made his first Premier League start since August for Nottingham Forest, who were without the injured Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Crystal Palace were unchanged from their stunning FA Cup semi-final win over Aston Villa.

Last month's FA Cup semi-final against Man City perhaps took some focus away from the league, with back-to-back losses to Aston Villa and Everton in the lead up, and there seems to be a hangover after the deflating nature of that defeat at Wembley.

Forest weren't themselves when beaten by Brentford on Thursday and, although this was an improvement, are still struggling to find form. With three losses and a draw in their last five league games, Forest are in danger of undoing all their hard work.

There is room for optimism though, with favourable games against already-relegated Leicester and a struggling West Ham next, before they host Chelsea on the final day of the season in a match that could become a one-off decider for Champions League football.

Forest's form is a concern, but their only win during this worrying slide has come at Tottenham, who are occupying a similar position in the table to Nuno's side's next two opponents. On paper, that is six points they would expect to pick up.

Looking at Chelsea and Newcastle's run-in, with at least one of them guaranteed to drop points when they play next Sunday, there is a real chance that Forest could be bailed out by the two teams above them dropping points.

Forest, of course, would also have to return to winning ways and take care of business over the next two games before taking on Chelsea, which is not a given.

Nuno expecting top-five race to go down to the wire

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo to Sky Sports:

"We reacted well from the previous performance and we reacted well from the blow of the penalty of Palace. We scored immediately, it's positive for us.

"In the first half, we were in control of the game. We created and dominated and didn't allow Palace to counter-attack or have possession.

"The second half was different. It was a good reaction, but in the end, the talented players Palace have caused problems.

"They have a very organised shape and with the three players in front, they are dangerous if they have the space.

"We have to do our job at the City Ground against Leicester. It will be tough. There's nobody that doubts, [the Champions League race] is for sure going all the way!"

Glasner glad FA Cup final didn't affect Palace

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner:

"Disappointed is the wrong word because I was pleased that we tried to win the game. But we missed a couple of chances, especially at the end. In a few situations we were a bit unlucky. We hit the bar, had an offside goal, three inches or something.

"We have had some games where we were very efficient and then we could win. Today we weren't efficient enough.

"Everybody was asking me before the game, if the players are focused and concentrated on the league. Or if they are with their mind already at Wembley? I think the players showed today and proved that they were 100 per cent at Selhurst today and wanted to win this game.

"And this gives them confidence for the last three weeks of the season."

Eze: We thought we would win it at the end

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze to Sky Sports:

"I thought it [his late chance off the crossbar] was going in. We had quite a few chances as well to win it.

"We thought we were going to take it in the end, but we'll take a point. We're positive, we put in a good performance today.

"We had a bit of time off [after the FA Cup semi-final]. The boys showed good character to come back after such a high-emotion game. To put a performance in like this today was important for us.

"The way I take pens is how I take them. I'm always practising and learning how to improve.

"I probably had to put a bit more on it this time. I saw that he was still standing when I stopped so I had to put enough power if it was going to go in.

"Each pen is different. 'Keepers try different techniques to save it so I'm always adapting, trying to learn and understand how to improve the penalty.

"I've found what works for me so I'll keep doing it as long as I'm practising."

