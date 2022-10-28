Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton: Odsonne Edouard scores first-half winner as Eagles move into Premier League top half

Crystal Palace vs Southampton. Premier League.
Selhurst ParkAttendance25,130.
Match report and highlights as Odsonne Edouard scores first-half tap-in for Crystal Palace before Vicente Guaita makes crucial saves to deny Che Adams; Southampton also hit a post through Stuart Armstrong as their three-game unbeaten run came to an end; Palace move up to 10th
Saturday 29 October 2022 18:23, UK
Crystal Palace survived a second-half Southampton onslaught to earn a 1-0 victory via Odsonne Edouard's tap-tin and move into the top half of the Premier League.
Palace showed both their best and worst after controlling the first period before having Vicente Guaita to thank for keeping out Saints, who also saw Stuart Armstrong hit a post.
Edouard finally opened the scoring in the 38th minute, capitalising on winning possession in the Southampton half, just moments after seeing a strike ruled out for offside.
Yet Southampton were transformed in the second half with Che Adams denied twice by Guaita as Palace held on to earn a third win in five and move up to 10th. Southampton stay 16th, two points above the relegation zone.
Crystal Palace: Guaita (8), Ward (7), Mitchell (7), Milivojevic (6), Guehi (7), Olise (6), Eze (7), Zaha (7), Schlupp (7), Andersen (7), Edouard (7).
Subs: Ayew (6), Hughes (6), Riedewald (n/a).
Southampton: Bazunu (6), Lyanco (5), Caleta-Car (6), Aribo (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Adams (6), Perraud (6), Armstrong (6), Salisu (6), Elyounoussi (6), Diallo (5).
Subs: Maitland-Niles (6), Mara (n/a), Djenepo (6), Edozie (6).
Man of the match: Vicente Guaita
Crystal Palace dominated from the first minute, seeing Wilfried Zaha shoot narrowly wide from an angle as Edouard tried to poke the ball home in the middle.
Their pressure continued with Eberechi Eze pulling the strings in midfield, twice going close with low efforts. One was pushed behind by Gavin Bazunu and the other was a yard wide.
The hosts thought they had finally taken the lead when Edouard clinically finished, but Michael Olise was offside in the build-up when the striker had flicked the ball forward to him. It didn't matter, though, as soon Zaha robbed the ball from Lyanco in his own half, laying it off to Tyrick Mitchell on the overlap, and he squared for Edouard to convert.
Southampton could hardly play much worse and improved significantly in the second half. James Ward-Prowse played Adams in one-on-one with Guaita but the striker shot straight at the keeper.
Then Armstrong drove into the area and hammered a shot off the foot of a post, before Guaita was called into action again, saving low down from Adams who telegraphed his placed shot.
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "I'm really pleased, we needed that win and I think overall it was quite challenging in the second half. We played well and I'm really happy with the win.
"It wasn't perfect, we showed there's still parts of the game we need to improve. In the second half we didn't start the half well enough to be more solid. We needed to show the other side of the game and we did it well in the second half.
"The frustration is when you create so many situations or chances and not scoring goals. We have to keep working and insisting on how important it is to score goals especially when we're in a really good period of the game. We need to improve our decision-making, have more people around the box. With the quality of the players we have, we can combine better."
On Guaita's performance: "You always expect the keeper to save you when you are in a difficult situation. He made some really important saves that allowed us to win the game."
On Cheick Doucoure injury: "It wasn't something major but we have to wait until Monday to see how long he will be."
Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It was two different halves like last week, but I think we had more chances than against Arsenal. The chances in the second were definitely there to score more than one goal. It's a frustrating thing.
"[In the first half] We played too slow with too many mistakes and the counter-pressing was very aggressive. When you don't play quick enough then you get under pressure. The second half we played much quicker and that was the difference."
On Che Adams' chances: "We can only support him and help him and make him better. He was in many situations very important for us to bring the ball down, he was working for his team. It's frustrating because he knows he had two good chances."
|Goals
|Edouard
|Assists
|Mitchell
|Bonus points
|Mitchell (3pts), Guaita (2pts), Ward, Edouard(1pt)
Southampton host Newcastle on Super Sunday next weekend, kick-off at 2pm. The Saints welcome Sheffield Wednesday to St Marys in the Carabao Cup on November 9 before heading to Liverpool for their final match before the World Cup break three days later.
Crystal Palace go to West Ham next Sunday, before playing two away games before the World Cup suspends the season. Patrick Vieira's side play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on November 9 before going to Nottingham Forest three days later in the league,