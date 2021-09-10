Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.
Team news
Crystal Palace could include new signings Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard in their squad for the visit of Tottenham on Saturday.
The pair signed late in the transfer window but have spent the last week getting accustomed to their new surroundings and life under Patrick Vieira.
Michael Olise, who joined from Reading in July, is also fit again after a back injury and could debut against Spurs.
Tottenham will be without Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez, who will not return to the club until next Saturday.
The trio are currently in Croatia, having defied Premier League rules to travel to South America for World Cup qualifying matches last week.
Argentinians Lo Celso and Romero and Colombian Sanchez are able to train outdoors in Croatia and then return to England without quarantining, rather than having to do hard quarantine in a hotel in this country if they had come straight back.
Tanguy Ndombele could be involved after he failed to leave the club during the transfer window.
How to follow
Follow Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace are winless in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Spurs (D2 L10) since a 2-1 win in January 2015. The Eagles have scored just four goals in this run, failing to find the net on eight occasions.
- Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their 12 Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (W7 D3 L2), doing so in a 3-0 defeat in January 2005. Spurs have netted exactly once in each of their last five league games at Selhurst Park.
- Crystal Palace are set to become the first side to start a top-flight campaign with four consecutive London derbies. However, the Eagles are winless in their last 11 such games in the Premier League (D6 L5).
- Tottenham have started a league campaign with three wins and three clean sheets for the first time in their history. Only four teams have ever begun a top-flight campaign with four wins and no goals conceded - Aston Villa in 1900-01, Ipswich Town in 1974-75, Chelsea in 2005-06 and Manchester City in 2015-16.
- Crystal Palace have managed fewer shots (20) and fewer shots on target (5) than any other team in the Premier League this season. However, the Eagles did score with both of their efforts on target last time out against West Ham.
- Tottenham are looking to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018 under Mauricio Pochettino. However, Spurs have lost three of their last five Premier League London derbies (W2), as many as they had in their previous 16 such games in the competition (W6 D7).