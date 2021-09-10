Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Crystal Palace could include new signings Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard in their squad for the visit of Tottenham on Saturday.

The pair signed late in the transfer window but have spent the last week getting accustomed to their new surroundings and life under Patrick Vieira.

Michael Olise, who joined from Reading in July, is also fit again after a back injury and could debut against Spurs.

Tottenham will be without Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez, who will not return to the club until next Saturday.

The trio are currently in Croatia, having defied Premier League rules to travel to South America for World Cup qualifying matches last week.

Argentinians Lo Celso and Romero and Colombian Sanchez are able to train outdoors in Croatia and then return to England without quarantining, rather than having to do hard quarantine in a hotel in this country if they had come straight back.

Tanguy Ndombele could be involved after he failed to leave the club during the transfer window.

We look ahead to matchweek four in the Premier League as Crystal Palace host Tottenham, Leicester face Manchester City and Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to make his return to the Premier League as Manchester United host Newcastle.

Last time out...

Opta stats